Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a scene reminiscent of a high-octane thriller, armed suspect Luke Zinyengerere executed a daring escape from the custody of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) at the Harare Magistrates Court yesterday.The dramatic incident unfolded as officers were escorting a group of prisoners to their waiting transport van. Seizing the moment, Zinyengerere brandished a firearm, catching the unsuspecting officers completely off guard. Witnesses described the tense atmosphere as he pointed the weapon at the officers before making his bold getaway.In a move that intensified the chaos, Zinyengerere hijacked a motorist's vehicle and sped off, leaving bystanders in shock. Many at the scene speculated that the firearm might have been smuggled into the facility by an insider from remand prison, though authorities have yet to confirm such claims.While Zinyengerere managed to evade immediate capture, his alleged accomplice, Tafadzwa Marondera, was swiftly apprehended, bringing his attempted escape to an abrupt end. Both suspects face armed robbery charges and are considered dangerous.Law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for Zinyengerere, urging the public to provide any information that may lead to his recapture. Investigations are also underway to determine how he obtained the firearm and whether there was internal collusion within the prison system.Authorities have reassured the public that measures are being reinforced to prevent similar incidents in the future. Meanwhile, security at the Harare Magistrates Court has been tightened as officials review procedures to close any security loopholes.Members of the public with information regarding Zinyengerere's whereabouts are encouraged to report to the nearest police station.