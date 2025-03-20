Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president and prominent opposition figure Nelson Chamisa has denied any association with the outspoken and now-expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Runesu Geza.

Chamisa is distancing himself from Geza's call for mass protests on March 31, 2025, and his opposition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ‘2030 agenda.'

Geza, who has been in hiding for weeks following a police announcement that he was a wanted person, delivered a national address Tuesday evening from an undisclosed location via YouTube. In his speech, he mentioned several opposition figures, including Chamisa, former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, and Job Sikhala, claiming they had agreed to support the protests aimed at removing Mnangagwa from office.

However, Chamisa refuted these claims, emphasizing that while he remains open to constructive dialogue, he has not participated in any discussions regarding the planned demonstrations or any recent engagements with political players on the matter.

"I want to clarify that my door is always open to speak with anyone who reaches out to me for constructive conversations and nation-building, but I have not been involved in recent dialogues with anyone. I do not want to be made the focal point of things that have nothing to do with me," Chamisa stated on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Geza, a former intelligence operative, also condemned the arrest and imprisonment of opposition leaders such as Senator Jameson Timba and Job Sikhala, possibly as a strategic move to rally support for his cause against Mnangagwa's potential bid to extend his rule beyond 2028.

Additionally, Geza suggested that opposition figures are aligning themselves with Retired General Constantino Chiwenga's rumored ambitions to succeed Mnangagwa.

"We have spoken with all political players. The likes of Chamisa, Sikhala, Biti, Komichi, and Mwonzora. We did not leave anyone behind. We have agreed on the way forward. And among all these people, no one does not like Chiwenga," Geza claimed.

While Geza's statements have sparked debate over the possibility of preventing a political dynasty in Zimbabwe, they have also stirred controversy. Many social media users have warned opposition parties against repeating the mistakes of 2017, when their support for the military coup ultimately strengthened Zanu PF's grip on power under the Second Republic.

The unfolding situation raises questions about the dynamics within Zimbabwe's political landscape and whether the opposition will be able to navigate the complex alliances and challenges ahead.

Source - NewZimbabwe
