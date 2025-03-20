Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

News / National

Staff reporter

PARLIAMENTARIANS are pushing for a law protecting indigenous trees used mainly for medicinal purposes.Speaking during a debate on Tuesday, the lawmakers supported a NewsDay Weekender report on the potential extinction of the African sausage tree (mumvee) due to rising global medicinal demands.Makoni South MP Albert Nyakuedzwa emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous trees for their medicinal benefits, which have long been a pillar of traditional healthcare in communities."Our indigenous trees should be preserved since our health was taken care of by the use of such trees in treating various ailments," he said.Nyakuedzwa referenced Chapter 2:33 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which mandates the conservation of natural resources, including trees. He also acknowledged the late Dexter Chavhunduka's contributions to understanding the medicinal value of indigenous plants.He proposed legislation to register and protect these trees and herbs under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. He also highlighted the economic potential of developing locally manufactured herbal medicines."COVID-19 caused havoc globally but was treated through zumbani. If it had been properly formulated and processed into tablets or capsules, Zimbabwe could have significantly benefited financially from its natural resources," Nyakuedzwa said.He noted that many local herbs can treat conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and advocated for more research into traditional food and medicine."My plea is to have a law, firstly, to protect and preserve such trees and herbs so they are not destroyed. Secondly, to introduce legislation allowing the Ministry of Health to process these herbs into recognized medicinal products," he added.Chakari MP Andrew Nkani echoed Nyakuedzwa's sentiments, emphasizing the need to destigmatize traditional medicine, which is often linked to witchcraft."It is high time Zimbabweans embrace local traditional medicine. Trees like the sausage tree (mumvee) and murumanyama have immense medicinal value," Nkani said.He advocated for reforestation efforts and government-led education campaigns on the benefits of indigenous medicinal plants. He also called for the establishment of research centers to study the medicinal properties and proper dosages of these herbs.Mashonaland East Proportional Representative Lilian Zemura encouraged greater acceptance of traditional medicine, noting its affordability compared to imported pharmaceuticals."Traditional medicines are cheaper than foreign drugs. In Bulawayo, they use ntolwane to treat diarrhoea, and it has proven effective," Zemura said.She lamented the lack of advocacy for traditional medicine and urged the Ministry of Health to integrate it into formal healthcare settings."The majority of people who used zumbani during COVID-19 survived, but Zimbabweans have been reluctant to embrace it fully. We need laws recognizing traditional medicines in hospitals," she added.The legislators concluded that protecting and formalizing traditional medicine would ensure the preservation of indigenous knowledge for future generations.