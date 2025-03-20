Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PARLIAMENTARIANS are pushing for a law protecting indigenous trees used mainly for medicinal purposes.

Speaking during a debate on Tuesday, the lawmakers supported a NewsDay Weekender report on the potential extinction of the African sausage tree (mumvee) due to rising global medicinal demands.

Makoni South MP Albert Nyakuedzwa emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous trees for their medicinal benefits, which have long been a pillar of traditional healthcare in communities.

"Our indigenous trees should be preserved since our health was taken care of by the use of such trees in treating various ailments," he said.

Nyakuedzwa referenced Chapter 2:33 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which mandates the conservation of natural resources, including trees. He also acknowledged the late Dexter Chavhunduka's contributions to understanding the medicinal value of indigenous plants.

He proposed legislation to register and protect these trees and herbs under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. He also highlighted the economic potential of developing locally manufactured herbal medicines.

"COVID-19 caused havoc globally but was treated through zumbani. If it had been properly formulated and processed into tablets or capsules, Zimbabwe could have significantly benefited financially from its natural resources," Nyakuedzwa said.

He noted that many local herbs can treat conditions like diabetes and hypertension, and advocated for more research into traditional food and medicine.

"My plea is to have a law, firstly, to protect and preserve such trees and herbs so they are not destroyed. Secondly, to introduce legislation allowing the Ministry of Health to process these herbs into recognized medicinal products," he added.

Chakari MP Andrew Nkani echoed Nyakuedzwa's sentiments, emphasizing the need to destigmatize traditional medicine, which is often linked to witchcraft.

"It is high time Zimbabweans embrace local traditional medicine. Trees like the sausage tree (mumvee) and murumanyama have immense medicinal value," Nkani said.

He advocated for reforestation efforts and government-led education campaigns on the benefits of indigenous medicinal plants. He also called for the establishment of research centers to study the medicinal properties and proper dosages of these herbs.

Mashonaland East Proportional Representative Lilian Zemura encouraged greater acceptance of traditional medicine, noting its affordability compared to imported pharmaceuticals.

"Traditional medicines are cheaper than foreign drugs. In Bulawayo, they use ntolwane to treat diarrhoea, and it has proven effective," Zemura said.

She lamented the lack of advocacy for traditional medicine and urged the Ministry of Health to integrate it into formal healthcare settings.

"The majority of people who used zumbani during COVID-19 survived, but Zimbabweans have been reluctant to embrace it fully. We need laws recognizing traditional medicines in hospitals," she added.

The legislators concluded that protecting and formalizing traditional medicine would ensure the preservation of indigenous knowledge for future generations.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Geza, #Protests

Comments

Easter mega clearance sale


Must Read

Zimsec extends registration deadline

12 mins ago | 2 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

15 hrs ago | 997 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

17 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

23 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

23 hrs ago | 299 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

23 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

23 hrs ago | 246 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

23 hrs ago | 502 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

23 hrs ago | 326 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

23 hrs ago | 75 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

23 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

20 Mar 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1776 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

20 Mar 2025 at 21:48hrs | 909 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

20 Mar 2025 at 18:40hrs | 932 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

20 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 1191 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

20 Mar 2025 at 18:25hrs | 1961 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

20 Mar 2025 at 18:20hrs | 1164 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

20 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 306 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

20 Mar 2025 at 17:48hrs | 2132 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2025 at 17:12hrs | 270 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

20 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1822 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

20 Mar 2025 at 17:06hrs | 838 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

20 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 215 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

20 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 460 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

20 Mar 2025 at 14:44hrs | 377 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 321 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3336 Views

Shadowy group claims mercenaries hired to kill Chiwenga

20 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 2220 Views

Housemaid injured after pistol accidentally discharges in Kariba

20 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 642 Views

Geza dismisses expulsion from ruling party

20 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 550 Views

Prominent lawyer cleared following gold theft trial storm

20 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa faces his waterloo

20 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 4294 Views

Zimbabweans told to ignore Geza's 'delusional rumblings'

20 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 489 Views

Rwodzi salutes Mnangagwa for promoting gastronomy tourism

20 Mar 2025 at 08:48hrs | 230 Views

Zimbabwe's Silent Struggle: A Nation on the brink but too fearful to rise

19 Mar 2025 at 21:22hrs | 1310 Views