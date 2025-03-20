University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have resolved to go on strike starting Monday, March 24, 2025, after university management failed to address their long-standing salary grievances. The educators, represented by the Association of University Teachers (AUT), served a seven-day notice, which expires today (Friday), without receiving any response from the authorities.The lecturers are demanding that their salaries be restored to the pre-October 2018 levels of US$2,500 per month. Currently, they earn an average of US$300 per month, supplemented by a local currency component that translates to less than US$200 when converted."On some days in October 2018, our salaries were just slashed from US$2,500 per month for a junior lecturer to US$300 per month plus a pitiable local currency component, which translates to less than US$200 when converted," reads a memo from AUT.AUT secretary-general Borncase Mwakorera confirmed that the collective job action would begin on Monday since their notice to strike expired without any engagement from the university management."Our notice to strike expires on Friday, March 21, 2025, counting seven working days from the day of serving. Therefore, we are being informed that the collective job action will commence on Monday morning, March 24, 2025," said Mwakorera.The lecturers have appealed to students for understanding, emphasizing that their protest is driven by financial incapacitation."This collective job action is not against you. It is important to note that your lecturers have practically grounded to a halt, and no matter how much we try, we are just incapacitated to put in honest effort," the memo further stated.Efforts to obtain a comment from university authorities, including Vice-Chancellor Paul Mapfumo, were unsuccessful as calls to his office went unanswered.The strike threatens to disrupt academic activities at Zimbabwe's premier university, raising concerns about the impact on students' education. With lecturers pushing for salary restoration and university management remaining silent, the standoff could escalate unless a resolution is reached soon.