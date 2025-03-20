Zimsec extends registration deadline

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has extended the payment deadline for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) November 2025 examination fees to May 16, providing relief to thousands of students and easing financial pressure on parents and guardians.The announcement was made by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo during a Senate question-and-answer session at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Thursday.Initially, the deadline had been set for March 28, but following requests from parliamentarians, the Government agreed to grant an extension after consulting key stakeholders."The public examination fees were scheduled to be paid on or before March 28, but we received a request from parliamentarians this afternoon that the date be extended. In consultation with stakeholders, we have agreed that the date be extended to May 16," said Minister Moyo.The extension is expected to provide temporary relief for students and parents, but education experts argue that more long-term solutions are needed to address financial constraints. Suggestions such as subsidies or installment-based payment plans have been proposed to make examination fees more accessible, particularly for low-income families.With the new May 16 deadline in place, attention now turns to whether families will be able to meet the extended timeline and whether further Government interventions may be introduced to support struggling students.Beyond the examination fee extension, the Senate session also brought attention to other critical national matters. Among the issues raised was the Government's ongoing operation to remove illegal vendors from central business districts across the country, a move aimed at restoring order in urban areas.Additionally, discussions covered the payment of outstanding benefits to war veterans and the urgent need for more schools to cater to learners with special needs.As the Government continues to address education financing challenges, stakeholders will be watching closely to see if further measures are introduced to support students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.