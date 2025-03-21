Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has dismissed claims by outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is aware of his whereabouts.Geza, a former Zanu-PF central committee member, was recently expelled from the party for allegedly undermining Mnangagwa's authority and inciting public violence.In a video broadcast on Tuesday, Geza, wearing what appeared to be military fatigues, boldly claimed that Mnangagwa knew where he was, sparking widespread speculation.However, Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira challenged Geza to prove his claims by openly presenting himself in public."Cde Geza's whereabouts are clearly not known at present, neither by our First Secretary nor the authorities," he said."If they are known as he says, he has the attendant bravado. He can take a stroll in First Street and see if the police will not have an active interest in him."Marapira also dismissed the authenticity of Geza's military attire."I cannot speak on behalf of the army, but what I and all rational Zimbabweans know is that the army has a clear channel of communication. They have a communications department, and they communicate legibly. They will never appear in public or private wearing that travesty of two dissimilar fatigues," Marapira said.Commenting on the escalating factional battles within Zanu-PF, political analysts warned that deepening divisions in the party's top leadership could further destabilize it.Tensions flared after party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa allegedly told an online platform that Mnangagwa did not want Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to succeed him.Mutsvangwa further claimed that the controversial "2030 campaign," which has split the party, was designed to sideline the former army general from the presidency.Political analyst Jacob Mutisi said Chiwenga remained in a strong position despite these political maneuvers, making him a prime target for rival factions and ambitious individuals."The current divisions and attacks on each other indicate that the succession battle lines have been drawn," Mutisi said."Vice-President Chiwenga is in pole position, and as such, he will be targeted by those who also have ambitions or have their own preferred candidates."Mutisi suggested that Mutsvangwa might harbor presidential ambitions or have a favored candidate for succession."Zanu-PF has always allowed public disagreements, even by high-ranking officials. However, these disputes should be handled with decorum and without distorting history," he said."Politburo members such as Tendai Chirau and others are simply calling out Mutsvangwa for his disrespectful utterances."He further observed that Politburo meetings, chaired by Mnangagwa, were typically cordial, with the President setting the tone in his opening remarks."I expect the President to call for unity of purpose and respect amongst the rank and file," Mutisi said.Another political analyst, Gideon Chitanga, said recent developments underscored deep-rooted factional battles and succession struggles within Zanu-PF."I think it has taken a gear up. But Mutsvangwa's direct, unprecedented attacks on the Vice-President reflect a personal contempt for both the individual and the office of the Vice-President," Chitanga said."They reflect a very personal, individualistic posture, but also efforts to rewrite himself into the history of Zimbabwe as a significant personality."Chitanga added that Mutsvangwa was positioning himself as a key player in the succession race."He is creating a revisionist narrative to position himself as one of the key players in the succession process and to present himself as a potential successor to President Mnangagwa. He is essentially appropriating the history of the liberation struggle and trying to position himself as a major figure," he added.Meanwhile, development economist Chenayi Mutambasere of the Africa Centre for Economic Justice warned that internal party strife could have serious economic consequences."These divisions are a double-edged sword for the economy. They could lead to instability, which may erode investor confidence and worsen the country's already weak economic situation," she said."This could delay or derail essential policy decisions, as leaders are preoccupied with internal competition rather than addressing pressing economic concerns."As factional battles intensify, analysts predict that the coming months will be critical in shaping the future of both Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe's political landscape.