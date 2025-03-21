UZ law exam paper leaks

News / National

A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) examination for law students was delayed on Wednesday after the scheduled paper leaked, raising concerns over the credibility of the institution's examination security systems.The affected exam was for Criminology and Criminal Law, a key module for law students. According to sources, the paper was compromised before it could be administered, prompting authorities to take swift action to prevent further damage.Confirming the incident, UZ module lecturer for Criminology and Criminal Law, James Tsabora, acknowledged that the examination had to be postponed to address the situation."I can confirm that we had a serious issue with our Criminology and Criminal Law examination, necessitating that its writing be delayed as we moved to sort the issue," Tsabora said.Despite the setback, he assured that the examination was eventually conducted successfully after necessary adjustments were made."I can confirm that students proceeded to write the Criminal Law paper after we sorted the issue and the examination was successfully administered," he added.Tsabora dismissed concerns over the credibility of UZ's examination process, arguing that paper leaks were a challenge faced by many academic institutions worldwide."As a lecturer, I think we are still highly credible," he said. "I think academic institutions constantly face these kinds of threats to their systems and that they have real experience in addressing these issues."However, Tsabora declined to provide further details, stating that official communication on the matter would come from the university's responsible departments.Efforts to obtain additional comment from the university authorities on measures being taken to prevent future leaks were unsuccessful.The incident has sparked debate over examination security protocols at Zimbabwe's top academic institution, with calls for stronger measures to safeguard the integrity of assessments.