Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Lake Kariba has seen a major environmental breakthrough with the retrieval of seven tonnes of ghost nets, marking a significant step in the fight against plastic pollution in Zimbabwe's water bodies.

Ghost nets - abandoned fishing nets that continue to trap and kill aquatic life long after they are discarded - have posed a major threat to the lake's ecosystem, endangering fish populations, local wildlife, and the livelihoods of fishing communities.

The cleanup initiative is the result of a joint effort by the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Parks Authority), the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), and local communities. Launched last year, the project has not only removed waste from the lake but has also created a source of income for community members who are compensated for collecting the nets and other debris.

Cliff Chivanga, Chief Operating Officer of the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group, hailed the retrieval of the ghost nets as a major victory in the battle against plastic pollution.

"We are thrilled to have retrieved seven tonnes of ghost nets from Lake Kariba," Chivanga said. "So far, we have managed to recover over seven tonnes of plastic waste, including nets, from the river basin over a period of one year."

He emphasized that the initiative offers incentives to those involved in the cleanup effort. "The project incentivizes the green good deed, where someone recovers the material from the water and is given a stipend as payment for their efforts," he explained.

Ghost nets have severely disrupted the lake's ecosystem, killing fish, crocodiles, and hippos, and causing a sharp decline in fish populations. This, in turn, has negatively impacted the local fisheries industry, which has struggled to recover from the effects of pollution.

However, with the removal of these nets, environmentalists are optimistic that Lake Kariba's ecosystem will begin to heal, allowing fish populations to rebound and restoring the sustainability of the fisheries sector. Local fishermen have already reported increased catches since the cleanup operation began.

To prevent the retrieved nets from causing further environmental harm, the Zimbabwe Sunshine Group has embarked on an innovative recycling project. The discarded nets are being repurposed into pavers and roof tiles, ensuring that they do not re-enter the water and contribute to further pollution.

"To ensure that whatever is removed from the lake does not find its way to another environment where it could cause further degradation, we are transforming these nets into pavers and roof tiles," Chivanga said.

The initiative has also helped raise awareness about sustainable fishing practices and the dangers of ghost nets, promoting environmental responsibility among local fishing communities.

As efforts continue, stakeholders remain committed to ensuring that Lake Kariba remains a thriving and sustainable water body, free from the threats posed by plastic pollution and abandoned fishing gear.

Source - newsday
