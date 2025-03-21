UZ lecturers' strike averted

News / National

Public Service and Labour Minister Edgar Moyo stepped in on Friday to prevent a salary strike by University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers, following their threats to down tools on Monday in demand for a salary review.UZ authorities had filed a Show Cause Order after failing to meet the lecturers' demands, prompting Moyo to grant the order in an effort to forestall industrial action.Association of University Teachers (AUT) secretary-general Borncase Mwakorera described the intervention as "a temporary setback," hinting that lecturers might still proceed with the strike depending on discussions scheduled for Monday."It's just a temporary setback, but we will be meeting our members on Monday for the way forward. Who knows, they may resolve to go ahead with the strike," said Mwakorera.Lecturers at UZ had resolved to go on strike after management failed to review their salaries for the past seven years. The educators, represented by AUT, are demanding a return to their pre-October 2018 salary levels of US$2,500 per month.Currently, lecturers are earning an average of US$300 per month, supplemented by a meager local currency component that equates to less than US$200.The situation remains tense as stakeholders await the outcome of Monday's meeting, which could determine whether learning at Zimbabwe's premier university will be disrupted.