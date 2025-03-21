Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE'S crocodile farming sector has set a new international benchmark with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant at Padenga Agribusiness's Kariba facility. The US$1.2 million treatment plant is designed to treat wastewater to acceptable environmental standards, ensuring that the company's operations remain sustainable and eco-friendly.Padenga Agribusiness chief executive officer Gary Sharp hailed the development, stating: "This investment demonstrates our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. We believe that this sets a new standard for the global crocodile farming industry, and we are proud to be leading the way."The establishment of the treatment plant marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry, which has gained global recognition for producing high-quality crocodile skins. The sector, valued at millions of dollars, has positioned Zimbabwe as one of the top producers of crocodile leather, widely sought after in the luxury goods market.The commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant is also expected to enhance Zimbabwe's reputation as a responsible and sustainable producer of crocodile products. "This investment shows that we are committed not only to producing high-quality products but also to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability," Sharp added.The facility is specifically designed to eliminate pollutants and contaminants from wastewater, ensuring that the treated water meets both local and international environmental standards. This will help safeguard aquatic life in Lake Kariba while maintaining the safety of water resources for human consumption and other uses.Beyond its environmental benefits, the investment is anticipated to open up new opportunities for Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry by expanding access to international markets and customers. "We believe that this investment will give us a competitive edge in the global market, enabling us to increase our exports and generate more revenue for the country," Sharp stated.The launch of the wastewater treatment plant underscores Zimbabwe's commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible production practices, reinforcing its status as a leader in the global crocodile farming industry.