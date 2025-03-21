Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Egodini Mall will never happen?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo councillors have renewed calls to cancel a tender awarded to South African engineering firm, Terracotta, for the redevelopment of Egodini bus terminus into a multi-purpose mall.

In 2012, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) contracted Terracotta to transform Basch Street terminus into a modern shopping mall under a build-operate-transfer arrangement. The project was initially projected to cost US$60 million. However, Terracotta has failed to meet multiple deadlines, with only a terminus and vending spaces opened to the public last year.

According to the latest council minutes, city officials believe it is time to terminate the contract and seek other developers.

"It is now very clear that the contractor is failing to deliver," said Bulawayo Proportional Representation councillor Melisa Mabeza. "As such, the contract should be cancelled. Residents are complaining that councillors are engaging in corrupt activities. A meeting should be organised with the contractor."

Ward 17 councillor Sikhululekile Moyo echoed these concerns, attributing the current disorder in the city centre to delays in the Egodini Mall project.

"The current disorder in the CBD was caused by the delay at Egodini Mall," she said. "It is very clear that the contractor has no capacity to do the project."

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. In November 2023, ward 15 councillor Ashton Mhlanga moved a motion for the contract's cancellation. However, the motion was not supported, and instead, council opted for an engagement with the contractor. This resulted in the completion of Phase 1, which included a commuter omnibus terminus, vending stalls, and ablution facilities.

At various points, the contractor has blamed delays on the COVID-19 pandemic, even as pressure mounts for the local authority to terminate the deal and re-tender the project.

The completion of Egodini Mall would mark Bulawayo's most significant infrastructural development since the Bulawayo Centre Shopping Mall, which was completed in 2007. In 2023, reports surfaced that Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart was engaging with South African company McCormick Property Development to accelerate the completion of the long-overdue project.

With public frustration growing over the delays, councillors appear set to push for a new approach to ensure the project finally takes off.

Source - the standard
More on: #Egodini, #Mall, #BCC

Comments

Easter mega clearance sale


Must Read

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

9 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

9 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

9 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

9 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 hrs ago | 273 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

23 hrs ago | 1183 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 2824 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 761 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 816 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 876 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 307 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 321 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 373 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1346 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 630 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 353 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 266 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 560 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

21 Mar 2025 at 09:14hrs | 357 Views

Charamba named SEC men's runner of the year

21 Mar 2025 at 09:13hrs | 75 Views

Woman kills sister-in-law

21 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 280 Views

Mum takes son to court for vandalism

21 Mar 2025 at 09:12hrs | 141 Views

Zwigananda FC boss predicts victory over Bosso

21 Mar 2025 at 09:11hrs | 216 Views

The Looming Political Storm: Can Zimbabwe afford another military-backed leader?

20 Mar 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1831 Views

Zimbabwe's Crumbling Roads: Where is the money going?

20 Mar 2025 at 21:48hrs | 925 Views

Brothers fatally axe grandfather, set body alight

20 Mar 2025 at 18:40hrs | 954 Views

'Scottland select' fight back to secure 2-2 draw against Benin

20 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 1195 Views

Geza warns Tagwirei

20 Mar 2025 at 18:25hrs | 1982 Views

Zimbabwe ranked the world's 5th unhappiest country in the world

20 Mar 2025 at 18:20hrs | 1195 Views

Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

20 Mar 2025 at 18:13hrs | 331 Views

3 arrested over Chivayo lobola theft

20 Mar 2025 at 17:48hrs | 2161 Views

Joining the George Ayittey Society is a step towards fighting for real change in Zimbabwe

20 Mar 2025 at 17:12hrs | 275 Views

Youths, War Vets trash Mnangagwa-Tungwarara dummy fund banner

20 Mar 2025 at 17:07hrs | 1870 Views

Starving ZANU-PF youths loot exhibition food, detergents

20 Mar 2025 at 17:06hrs | 849 Views

ZINARA paid out 88% of its collections to councils for roadworks

20 Mar 2025 at 16:14hrs | 237 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected new president of the International Olympic Committee

20 Mar 2025 at 16:13hrs | 465 Views

Mnangagwa pledges $150,000 winning bonus for 'Scottland FC select'

20 Mar 2025 at 14:44hrs | 377 Views

Zimbabwean prop signs for Northampton Saints

20 Mar 2025 at 09:53hrs | 328 Views

Geza ropes in Chamisa

20 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 3370 Views