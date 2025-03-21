Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Property belonging to a Zanu-PF member was destroyed in a suspected politically motivated attack on Thursday night in Zvimba, Mashonaland West province, as intra-party tensions continue to rise within the ruling party.Gifford Gomwe, a known opponent of efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond his constitutionally permitted two five-year terms, had his vehicle and house vandalized in a nocturnal raid. The attack comes amid growing factional disputes within Zanu-PF.Gomwe, who previously contested against Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi in the 2023 Zanu-PF primaries, reported that unknown assailants targeted his homestead, breaking windows and damaging his double-cab vehicle. Notably, the attackers did not steal any valuables but instead focused on destroying his property.Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Gomwe confirmed the incident, stating, "The attack happened while I was away in Harare for work. One of my relatives was present at the time. It was clearly an attempt to intimidate me, as nothing was stolen - only property was vandalized."Police attended the scene, but no arrests had been made at the time of publication. Gomwe, however, remains convinced that the attack was politically motivated, linking it to his vocal opposition to the so-called 2030 agenda, which seeks to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028."This is clearly the work of fellow Zanu-PF comrades who want to silence me because I have been vocal in resisting the 2030 agenda. I am taking this stance because I believe in upholding the Constitution," Gomwe said. He further argued that his recent expulsion from Zanu-PF was unfair, noting that he had never been formally charged or given a chance to respond to allegations.According to Gomwe, Zanu-PF members who lost in the 2023 elections and were later appointed to government positions are pushing for Mnangagwa to stay in power. "Individuals who lost elections and went on to benefit from President Mnangagwa's appointments are the ones agitating for him to cling to power, which I personally disagree with," he stated.Despite the attack, Gomwe remains defiant. In a public statement, he vowed to continue advocating for adherence to the party and national constitutions. "This cowardly and barbaric act will not intimidate me, nor will it deter our collective march towards a brighter future. Those responsible will face the full wrath of the law," he wrote.The incident underscores growing divisions within Zanu-PF as debates over Mnangagwa's political future intensify. While the party has yet to officially comment on the attack, internal rifts are becoming increasingly visible as some members push back against efforts to extend Mnangagwa's rule.