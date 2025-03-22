Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to host the five-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Cooperation Structures meetings, starting tomorrow, March 24, in Victoria Falls. The high-level discussions, running until March 28, will bring together technical experts and policymakers from across the region to shape regional trade policies and inform decisions made by the SADC Council of Ministers.

As the current chair of SADC, Zimbabwe aims to leverage the platform to influence the regional trade agenda, strengthen its technical capabilities, and showcase its capacity to host key regional events. The meetings will focus on harmonising standards, removing trade barriers, and enhancing economic cooperation among member states.

Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu emphasized the strategic importance of hosting the meetings, describing them as a crucial opportunity for Zimbabwe to contribute to intra-SADC trade and economic growth.

"Though these are technical meetings, their resolutions directly inform the SADC Council of Ministers' decisions, affording Zimbabwe a vital platform to influence the regional trade agenda," Minister Ndlovu stated.

"By facilitating crucial discussions on harmonising standards and reducing technical barriers to trade, Zimbabwe actively contributes to fostering a more conducive environment for intra-SADC trade and economic growth. Furthermore, hosting these meetings presents a valuable platform for capacity building, enabling Zimbabwe to enhance its technical expertise alongside other member states."

The SADC TBT Cooperation Structures play a pivotal role in eliminating technical trade barriers and ensuring that regulatory frameworks do not impede the movement of goods and services within the region. Discussions during the meetings will center on aligning technical regulations, reinforcing quality infrastructure, and promoting transparency in cross-border trade.

Minister Ndlovu further highlighted the broader economic significance of the meetings, stating: "The SADC TBT Cooperation Structures meetings are vital for fostering regional economic progress. They achieve this by streamlining trade processes through the harmonisation of standards and regulations, effectively reducing technical barriers that impede commerce. This creates a more transparent and predictable trading environment, bolstered by robust information exchange among member states."

Zimbabwe's hosting of the event is expected to reinforce its leadership role within SADC and contribute to regional trade development. The outcomes of the discussions will directly shape trade policies, ensuring a more integrated and cooperative trading environment within the bloc.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Sadc, #TBT, #Trade

Comments


Must Read

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

59 mins ago | 55 Views

Man killed in train accident

60 mins ago | 41 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

1 hr ago | 19 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

1 hr ago | 51 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

21 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

21 hrs ago | 549 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

21 hrs ago | 5138 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 291 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 163 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 935 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 597 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1389 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2228 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 294 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1340 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3192 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 861 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 319 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 339 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 386 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1415 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 673 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 373 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 279 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 603 Views

OK Zimbabwe reverses Bulawayo branch closure decision

21 Mar 2025 at 09:14hrs | 371 Views