Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe is set to host the five-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Cooperation Structures meetings, starting tomorrow, March 24, in Victoria Falls. The high-level discussions, running until March 28, will bring together technical experts and policymakers from across the region to shape regional trade policies and inform decisions made by the SADC Council of Ministers.As the current chair of SADC, Zimbabwe aims to leverage the platform to influence the regional trade agenda, strengthen its technical capabilities, and showcase its capacity to host key regional events. The meetings will focus on harmonising standards, removing trade barriers, and enhancing economic cooperation among member states.Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu emphasized the strategic importance of hosting the meetings, describing them as a crucial opportunity for Zimbabwe to contribute to intra-SADC trade and economic growth."Though these are technical meetings, their resolutions directly inform the SADC Council of Ministers' decisions, affording Zimbabwe a vital platform to influence the regional trade agenda," Minister Ndlovu stated."By facilitating crucial discussions on harmonising standards and reducing technical barriers to trade, Zimbabwe actively contributes to fostering a more conducive environment for intra-SADC trade and economic growth. Furthermore, hosting these meetings presents a valuable platform for capacity building, enabling Zimbabwe to enhance its technical expertise alongside other member states."The SADC TBT Cooperation Structures play a pivotal role in eliminating technical trade barriers and ensuring that regulatory frameworks do not impede the movement of goods and services within the region. Discussions during the meetings will center on aligning technical regulations, reinforcing quality infrastructure, and promoting transparency in cross-border trade.Minister Ndlovu further highlighted the broader economic significance of the meetings, stating: "The SADC TBT Cooperation Structures meetings are vital for fostering regional economic progress. They achieve this by streamlining trade processes through the harmonisation of standards and regulations, effectively reducing technical barriers that impede commerce. This creates a more transparent and predictable trading environment, bolstered by robust information exchange among member states."Zimbabwe's hosting of the event is expected to reinforce its leadership role within SADC and contribute to regional trade development. The outcomes of the discussions will directly shape trade policies, ensuring a more integrated and cooperative trading environment within the bloc.