Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

by Staff reporter

Hundreds of Zimbabweans are expected to gather at Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon to give International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry a heroine's welcome following her historic election victory.Coventry ascended to the highest sporting office last Wednesday, defeating six candidates, including Lord Sebastian Coe and Juan Antonio Samaranch, who were considered favorites. Her victory marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first African and the first woman to lead the IOC in its over-a-century-long history.The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) has been coordinating the grand welcome event, and a carnival atmosphere is expected when her plane lands at 4 PM. Zimbabweans will welcome her traditionally through song and dance in celebration of her remarkable achievement.The IOC elections, held in Greece, marked a historic moment for global sports, breaking long-standing norms by electing an African and a woman to the prestigious position.Meanwhile, Zimbabweans from various sectors have congratulated Coventry, who also serves as the country's Minister of Sport, on her latest appointment. Women's soccer activist Samukeliso Silengane described her achievement as a testament to Zimbabwe's commitment to meritocracy."Her appointment to the post of Minister was already proof of her capabilities as an administrator. Rising to the highest office in sport shows the President was spot-on in recognizing her value," said Silengane.She further emphasized that Coventry's victory was a huge score for women and an inspiration for others to assume public office. "This comes at the perfect time as we celebrate Women's Month globally. She has been a fantastic ambassador not only for Zimbabwe but for women worldwide. She has demonstrated that women work hard and achieve results," added Silengane.Premier Soccer League club FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo hailed Coventry's election as a landmark achievement. "What an extraordinary milestone we are witnessing. This truly is a remarkable time to be alive. As we celebrate Women's Month, we also celebrate the achievements of Loveness Mukura, the first female vice-president at ZIFA, and now our very own Kirsty Coventry, who has been elected to the highest office in the IOC."Chizondo noted that Coventry's appointment signifies a broader global movement toward greater inclusion of women in sports leadership. "These triumphs are not just personal wins; they are victories for all women and young girls aspiring to careers in sports," she said.Nothando Ndlovu, a former rugby player and now a referee and advocate for clean sport, praised Coventry for her commitment to global sports growth and fair competition. "Women deserve respect, and Minister Coventry's victory is a big win for us all. As an Olympian and ambassador for anti-doping, I hope she will push for decisions that ensure fairness in women's sports."Ruth Marongedza, a sports-loving teacher, expressed admiration for Coventry's work ethic and dedication. "She deserves this achievement through hard work and commitment. Zimbabweans should turn out in numbers at the airport to celebrate her election."Brian Moyo, Highlanders FC's chief executive officer, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Coventry's decorated career. "She was an outstanding Olympian and has served sport diligently in various capacities. Congratulations to her."Lindela Tshuma, a player agent, also extended his congratulations. "We are thrilled about her achievement; this is a victory for women's sports and Africa."Former Highlanders goal-scoring sensation Tobias Mudyambanje highlighted the significance of Coventry's win for Zimbabwe's global reputation. "This sets a new benchmark for our country. It shows that we have people trusted by the world, and I am confident she will excel."As Zimbabweans prepare to celebrate Coventry's achievement, her victory is widely seen as an inspiration for aspiring sports leaders and a landmark moment in global sports administration.