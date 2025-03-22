Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has reaffirmed that the renovation of Barbourfields Stadium remains a top priority as the city moves forward with the Government's directive to allocate seven percent of its budget towards the rehabilitation of sports facilities.

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub on Thursday after the Zimbabwe men's national Under-20 rugby team's victory over the Queensland Outback Barbarians at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, Coltart emphasised the city's commitment to improving sports venues, with Barbourfields Stadium at the top of the agenda. He also highlighted the need to rehabilitate Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, an important sporting landmark in the city.

"The City this year has been asked by the Government to allocate seven percent of our budget towards the rehabilitation of our sports venues. The priority is Barbourfields, to get it to top condition, but we also need to get this international stadium back to proper condition," Coltart said.

In 2023, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) announced a budget of over ZiG1.5 billion for the refurbishment of Barbourfields Stadium. According to council minutes, key upgrades include closing the four open corners of the stadium, with the first corner's renovation set to cost ZiG360 million, the second ZiG140 million, the third ZiG885 million, and the fourth ZiG160 million. These upgrades are expected to increase the stadium's carrying capacity beyond its current estimated 23,000 seats.

Bulawayo City Council has detailed the stadium's seating arrangements, with the Soweto stand accommodating 5,750 fans, Empakweni holding 6,470, and Mpilo End another 5,750. Additionally, the reserved seating area has space for 1,688 fans, while the VVIP section accommodates 233 in one area and 104 in the centre, with the wings holding 3,000 spectators.

Addressing the state of Hartsfield Rugby Grounds, Coltart said the primary work required is on the field itself, which needs improved irrigation. He noted that the stadium's infrastructure, including fencing, remains in good condition, but investment is needed in grass replanting and fertilisation to restore the pitch to international standards.

"We also need to rehabilitate this ground and get it up to international standards. Having been here, there is not a lot of work that needs to be done; the stadium is still in good condition, and the fences are in good condition. The main work that needs to be done is on the field itself, we may need to look at water and the field fertilisation and replanting of grass. But, that is not a lot of expense," Coltart said.

The focus on upgrading sports facilities comes as Zimbabwe seeks to improve its sporting infrastructure, ensuring that venues like Barbourfields and Hartsfield can host high-profile events and international competitions.

Source - The Sunday News
