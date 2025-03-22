South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's tourism sector has received a significant boost with the arrival of top South African travel agents in Victoria Falls for a three-day familiarisation tour. The visit, organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), aims to promote Zimbabwe as a premier travel destination and strengthen ties with the South African travel market.In an update, the ZTA expressed gratitude to key partners, including Fastjet Zimbabwe, local tourism operators, Tourvest, XL Nexus, and Stanley Safaris, for collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry to make the initiative possible. The authority highlighted the importance of such partnerships in driving tourism growth and enhancing Zimbabwe's visibility in regional and international markets."A select group of leading South African tourism agents is in Victoria Falls for a three-day familiarisation tour aimed at promoting Zimbabwe as a key travel destination. Our gratitude to Fastjet Zimbabwe, tourism operators in Zimbabwe, Tourvest, XL Nexus, and Stanley Safaris for partnering with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority in this initiative. We look forward to doing more business with Fastjet as usual," said the ZTA in a statement.This visit comes just a week after another successful familiarisation tour that saw 12 travel agents from major Asian markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, exploring Victoria Falls. The consecutive tours underscore Zimbabwe's growing appeal as a global tourist destination and align with the government's efforts to diversify tourism markets and strengthen the sector.The Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has been prioritising market expansion to bridge low-season gaps while promoting domestic tourism. Zimbabwe's tourism industry remains a key economic driver, contributing 12 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2024, the sector outperformed agriculture and mining, further cementing its role as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy.With ongoing international engagements and strategic partnerships, Zimbabwe continues to position itself as a must-visit destination, leveraging its natural attractions, wildlife, and cultural heritage to attract more visitors.