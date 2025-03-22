Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is exploring ways to improve infrastructure at its Dry Port facility in Walvis Bay, Namibia, to enhance its capacity for handling imports and exports. The initiative is part of the government's strategy to strengthen trade through this key route and boost foreign currency earnings.On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, toured the facility to assess its current state and identify areas for improvement.Posting on its official X account, the Ministry stated, "This Wednesday, Hon. Prof Dr Amon Murwira toured the Zimbabwe Dry Port facility in Walvis Bay, Namibia, which was commissioned by H.E. President @edmnangagwa in 2019 to provide trade routes for Zimbabwe to access markets in the European Union, the Americas, West Africa, and parts of North Africa."The Minister's visit explored how Zimbabwe can improve the infrastructure in Walvis Bay to enable the country to handle more imports and exports through this safe route, thereby growing its foreign currency earnings."The dry port, which was commissioned in 2019 by President Mnangagwa, was developed on land donated by the Namibian government. It serves as a critical gateway to the Atlantic Ocean, providing Zimbabwe with direct access to international markets.With its strategic location, the Walvis Bay Dry Port facilitates trade with North and South America, West Africa, and Europe. The transport corridor linking Zimbabwe to Walvis Bay via Botswana and Namibia features a modern highway, offering traders a direct and efficient route for imports and exports.Upgrading the facility is expected to enhance trade efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and position Zimbabwe as a stronger player in regional and international trade.