Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's push for a National Health Insurance (NHI) system has reached a decisive phase, with government officials and health experts reaffirming the need to implement the scheme this year. Despite past setbacks, stakeholders remain hopeful that the initiative will bring long-term benefits by ensuring universal healthcare coverage for all citizens.Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, recently provided an update on the progress, highlighting that while initial plans targeted 2025 for the scheme's rollout, delays in drafting - mainly due to workload pressures at the Attorney-General's Office - had slowed the process. However, the ministry has since made significant strides in preparing the National Health Insurance Bill, with input from key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion."We are about halfway through reviewing the document and hope to complete it soon before taking it back to the Attorney-General," Dr. Mombeshora stated.The road to establishing an NHI scheme in Zimbabwe has been long and complex. Past discussions have centered on challenges such as funding mechanisms, potential resistance from private healthcare providers, and the government's capacity to implement such an ambitious program. Despite these hurdles, authorities maintain that the long-term benefits of universal healthcare coverage far outweigh the difficulties.Health economist Dr. Takudzwa Marerwa emphasized the potential impact of a well-structured national insurance system, stating that it could ease pressure on overstretched public hospitals while ensuring that even low-income citizens can access quality healthcare. He noted that healthcare costs have been a major financial burden for many Zimbabwean families, and a national scheme could help distribute the financial risk more evenly.The urgency behind the NHI initiative has grown amid increasing concerns over healthcare accessibility and affordability. Zimbabwe's public health sector has faced persistent funding shortages, leading to drug scarcities, deteriorating infrastructure, and frequent healthcare worker strikes. Authorities view the NHI as a sustainable solution to these long-standing issues by creating a more structured financing model for the health sector.Health practitioner Mr. Shingirai Masawi has been a long-time advocate for national health insurance, arguing that it would alleviate the financial strain on patients and improve access to essential medical services. "For years, we have seen cases where patients go untreated because they cannot afford medical fees. Many rely on out-of-pocket payments, which are unsustainable," he said.However, concerns over the implementation of the scheme remain. Some health insurance experts have questioned how the NHI will be funded without placing excessive financial strain on either the government or the working population. Health insurance specialist Mr. Fungai Maravanyika cautioned that the success of the program will depend on effective governance, transparency, and proper utilization of funds. "Without a clear regulatory framework, the system could face operational inefficiencies," he warned.Zimbabwe is also looking to learn from other African countries that have implemented national health insurance schemes, such as Ghana and Kenya. While these nations have made progress in expanding healthcare access, their programs faced early-stage challenges, including enrolment difficulties and funding shortfalls.Dr. Mombeshora indicated that the government plans to present the NHI Bill to Parliament by mid-year. "If everything goes according to plan, we should be able to take it to the Cabinet Committee on Legislation before it reaches Parliament by June," he explained. If the legislative process moves smoothly, the NHI could become operational within eight months to a year.Dr. Marerwa stressed that Zimbabwe must seize this opportunity to achieve health equity, noting that the NHI is not just about expanding coverage but ensuring that all citizens, regardless of income level, can access essential healthcare services.With growing consensus among stakeholders that the country can no longer afford delays, upcoming parliamentary debates will play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare financing in Zimbabwe. If successfully implemented, the NHI could mark a transformative shift in healthcare policy, turning access to medical services from a privilege into a right for all Zimbabweans.