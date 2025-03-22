Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

News / National

by Staff reporter

Victoria Falls-based tour operator, Khanondo Safaris and Tours, has reintroduced two of its iconic Zambezi River cruises following extensive refurbishment and upgrades, further enhancing the resort city's tourism appeal.The King Lobengula III, a 100-seater cruiser, and the King Lobengula I, which accommodates 80 passengers, have returned to service, offering visitors a luxurious and immersive experience on the majestic river. The company has also introduced experienced local tour guides to enrich the cruises with historical and cultural narratives about Victoria Falls.Khanondo Safaris and Tours managing director, Mr. Bukhosi Mpofu, said the refurbishment project is part of the company's broader strategy to modernize its fleet and elevate customer experiences."We continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for visitors to Victoria Falls. These service enhancements on our cruise liners will lead to an elevated customer delivery under our Khanondo Cruise branch," said Mr. Mpofu.He highlighted that the redesigned King Lobengula III now accommodates 100 passengers in a seating arrangement that ensures every guest enjoys uninterrupted views of the Zambezi River sunset and the breathtaking landscape."A cruise along the mighty Zambezi offers customers an unforgettable experience with serene landscapes and multiple animal sightings, all with the backdrop of Victoria Falls on the horizon," he added.As part of the enhanced experience, each cruise will feature a locally trained and raised tour guide, who will share ancient and ancestral stories of Victoria Falls, offering tourists a deeper cultural appreciation of the world-famous natural wonder.Victoria Falls remains a top global travel destination, with its rich blend of natural beauty, wildlife, and adventure activities. The reintroduction of these iconic cruises is expected to further boost the city's tourism sector, providing high-end leisure experiences for visitors.