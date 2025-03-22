Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has significantly boosted its farming capabilities by acquiring 800 units of state-of-the-art farm equipment from Belarus, including over 700 tractors, a move that promises to revolutionise the country's agricultural sector.The equipment, which will be delivered in batches throughout the year, comprises 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters, and 30 grain carriers. Farmers will benefit from heavy-duty tractors, including models ranging from 81 to 155 horsepower.The government has secured the tractors from Belarus to resell to farmers under flexible financing terms, making this crucial machinery more accessible. Farmers will be able to repay the cost over three years with no collateral and a manageable interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum.The equipment is available to individual farmers, registered agribusinesses, as well as members of farming cooperatives and irrigation schemes, ensuring that the entire agricultural sector can benefit from this development.Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Mr Leonard Munamati, the Acting Chief Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), expressed optimism about the impact of the new equipment. "While the current fleet of mechanisation equipment has contributed immensely as our summer cropping enabler, we are expecting more equipment from Belarus in 2025," he said. "This will include 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters, and 30 grain carriers."Engineer Harrison Basikoro, Deputy Director of Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation, and Farm Infrastructure Development, highlighted the benefits of the new equipment, noting that it would reduce working hours and increase productivity. "Each combine harvester can cover at least 10 hectares per day. Our harvesting capacity for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season will be around 4,000 hectares per day," he added.Since 2019, Zimbabwe has received 2,000 high-tech tractors, 80 combine harvesters, and other agricultural equipment under Phases 1 and 2 of the Belarus Farm Mechanisation Facility. Currently, the country's fleet includes 15,308 tractors, 9,230 disc harrows, 11,212 ploughs, and 313 combine harvesters. As of February 6, 2025, these tractors have tilled 2.8 million hectares of land.In partnership with Belarus, Zimbabwe has established BiSON Agro Machinery in Harare, a company dedicated to providing after-sales services and ensuring proper maintenance of the equipment. Mr Andrei Kloeinov, BiSON's marketing director, assured farmers that they would receive professional support. "It would not be economically sound to supply these machines only for them to be discarded after a breakdown due to lack of servicing and genuine parts," Kloeinov stated. "We are prepared to provide local farmers with the necessary maintenance, repairs, and parts."BiSON Agro Machinery is also facilitating knowledge exchange, with Belarusian engineers training local technicians in the repair, maintenance, and operation of the machinery.Farmers interested in accessing the equipment must meet specific criteria, including having a bank account, a cover letter, security of tenure documents, a detailed project proposal, and a payment plan.The arrival of this equipment comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe's agricultural sector. According to ARDAS, 65 percent of the country's maize crop is in good condition and has reached the reproductive stage. "Based on our First Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report, the situation still points to a bumper harvest," Munamati said. "Early planted maize, which makes up 15 percent of the total crop, is progressing well, having reached the soft-dough to hard-dough stages."Tobacco farmers are also making significant progress, with reaping and curing of irrigated tobacco already underway. Marketing of the crop is also in progress. Munamati urged farmers to remain vigilant in managing pests like the fall armyworm and African armyworm, and to prioritise weed control to ensure a successful harvest.In preparation for the winter cropping season, farmers are being encouraged to adopt water harvesting and moisture conservation practices.With this injection of advanced equipment and a strategic approach to farm management, Zimbabwe's agricultural sector is poised for enhanced productivity and growth.