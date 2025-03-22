Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Veteran journalist Geoffrey Nyarota, renowned for his pioneering investigative journalism and his role in exposing the Willowgate scandal in 1989, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Nyarota's death marks the loss of one of Zimbabwe's most consequential and respected figures in the media industry.

Nyarota's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting legacy in the field of journalism. His investigative reporting and fearless approach to uncovering corruption were central to his reputation. As editor of The Chronicle, Nyarota made national headlines for exposing the Willowgate scandal, where senior government officials were found to have profited from reselling cars obtained at a subsidized rate. The investigation led to the resignation of five government ministers, though it also cost Nyarota his job.

"Geoff was a pioneering investigative journalist who will be missed by family and friends. He battled cancer valiantly for a long time," said Trevor Ncube, publisher of Alpha Media Holdings, in a tribute to Nyarota.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana also paid his respects, writing on social media: "Saddened by the loss of Zimbabwean media giant Geoff Nyarota. As a pioneering editor, he left an indelible mark on the country's journalism landscape. His contributions to investigative journalism and robust public discourse will be remembered."

Brezhnev Malaba, former editor of The Chronicle, described Nyarota's work as a source of inspiration. "Some criminals he exposed in the 1980s are still masquerading as political leaders - and this impunity explains why Zimbabwe has been destroyed by catastrophic corruption," Malaba said.

Born in 1951 in Harare, Nyarota began his career in journalism in 1978, starting as a trainee at The Rhodesian Herald. His journey saw him rise through the ranks, eventually becoming the editor of The Chronicle in 1983. During this time, Zimbabwe was in the throes of a military crackdown on dissidents in the Matabeleland region, later known as Gukurahundi. Nyarota's paper, however, came under scrutiny for not reporting the atrocities committed during this period.

Despite the controversies surrounding his early years in journalism, it was the Willowgate scandal in 1989 that truly established Nyarota as one of Zimbabwe's leading investigative journalists. His relentless pursuit of the truth about the scandal ultimately led to significant political fallout, although it also marked the beginning of his strained relationship with the government.

In 1999, Nyarota founded The Daily News, which quickly became Zimbabwe's largest circulation daily. The paper was known for its bold and fearless reporting on government corruption, and Nyarota's leadership in its early years earned him recognition from international bodies. In 2001, he was awarded the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award and, in 2002, the World Association of Newspapers' Golden Pen of Freedom Award.

However, Nyarota's tenure at The Daily News was not without hardship. In 2000, the paper's offices were bombed, an act Nyarota attributed to the Mugabe regime. A year later, its printing press was destroyed in another bombing. Despite these attacks, Nyarota continued to lead the newspaper until December 2002, when he resigned as editor following a dispute with the new executive chairman. The government shut down The Daily News in September 2003.

After moving to the United States, Nyarota received a fellowship at Harvard University, where he wrote his first book, Against the Grain: Memoirs of a Zimbabwean Newsman. He also briefly ran an online newspaper, The Zimbabwe Times, and remained active in Zimbabwean media issues. In 2013, he led a commission of inquiry into the state of media in the country.

In his later years, Nyarota continued to write and publish books. In 2018, he released The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe: The End of a Dictator's Reign, followed by The Honourable Minister: An Anatomy of Endemic Corruption in 2022. His works reflect his lifelong commitment to uncovering the truth and challenging corruption in Zimbabwean society.

Nyarota's health deteriorated due to cancer in his final years, and in December 2024, friends launched an initiative to raise funds for his ongoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, Ursula, and their three children.

The Zimbabwean media landscape has lost one of its giants. Geoffrey Nyarota's legacy as a journalist, editor, and trailblazer in investigative reporting will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of journalists in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man killed in train accident

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

1 hr ago | 19 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

13 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

21 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

21 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

21 hrs ago | 552 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

21 hrs ago | 5178 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 295 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 163 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 937 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 598 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1389 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2231 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 294 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1342 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3194 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 861 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 319 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 339 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 386 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1416 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 674 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 373 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 279 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 603 Views