Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Veteran journalist Geoffrey Nyarota, renowned for his pioneering investigative journalism and his role in exposing the Willowgate scandal in 1989, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Nyarota's death marks the loss of one of Zimbabwe's most consequential and respected figures in the media industry.Nyarota's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting legacy in the field of journalism. His investigative reporting and fearless approach to uncovering corruption were central to his reputation. As editor of The Chronicle, Nyarota made national headlines for exposing the Willowgate scandal, where senior government officials were found to have profited from reselling cars obtained at a subsidized rate. The investigation led to the resignation of five government ministers, though it also cost Nyarota his job."Geoff was a pioneering investigative journalist who will be missed by family and friends. He battled cancer valiantly for a long time," said Trevor Ncube, publisher of Alpha Media Holdings, in a tribute to Nyarota.Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana also paid his respects, writing on social media: "Saddened by the loss of Zimbabwean media giant Geoff Nyarota. As a pioneering editor, he left an indelible mark on the country's journalism landscape. His contributions to investigative journalism and robust public discourse will be remembered."Brezhnev Malaba, former editor of The Chronicle, described Nyarota's work as a source of inspiration. "Some criminals he exposed in the 1980s are still masquerading as political leaders - and this impunity explains why Zimbabwe has been destroyed by catastrophic corruption," Malaba said.Born in 1951 in Harare, Nyarota began his career in journalism in 1978, starting as a trainee at The Rhodesian Herald. His journey saw him rise through the ranks, eventually becoming the editor of The Chronicle in 1983. During this time, Zimbabwe was in the throes of a military crackdown on dissidents in the Matabeleland region, later known as Gukurahundi. Nyarota's paper, however, came under scrutiny for not reporting the atrocities committed during this period.Despite the controversies surrounding his early years in journalism, it was the Willowgate scandal in 1989 that truly established Nyarota as one of Zimbabwe's leading investigative journalists. His relentless pursuit of the truth about the scandal ultimately led to significant political fallout, although it also marked the beginning of his strained relationship with the government.In 1999, Nyarota founded The Daily News, which quickly became Zimbabwe's largest circulation daily. The paper was known for its bold and fearless reporting on government corruption, and Nyarota's leadership in its early years earned him recognition from international bodies. In 2001, he was awarded the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award and, in 2002, the World Association of Newspapers' Golden Pen of Freedom Award.However, Nyarota's tenure at The Daily News was not without hardship. In 2000, the paper's offices were bombed, an act Nyarota attributed to the Mugabe regime. A year later, its printing press was destroyed in another bombing. Despite these attacks, Nyarota continued to lead the newspaper until December 2002, when he resigned as editor following a dispute with the new executive chairman. The government shut down The Daily News in September 2003.After moving to the United States, Nyarota received a fellowship at Harvard University, where he wrote his first book, Against the Grain: Memoirs of a Zimbabwean Newsman. He also briefly ran an online newspaper, The Zimbabwe Times, and remained active in Zimbabwean media issues. In 2013, he led a commission of inquiry into the state of media in the country.In his later years, Nyarota continued to write and publish books. In 2018, he released The Graceless Fall of Robert Mugabe: The End of a Dictator's Reign, followed by The Honourable Minister: An Anatomy of Endemic Corruption in 2022. His works reflect his lifelong commitment to uncovering the truth and challenging corruption in Zimbabwean society.Nyarota's health deteriorated due to cancer in his final years, and in December 2024, friends launched an initiative to raise funds for his ongoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, Ursula, and their three children.The Zimbabwean media landscape has lost one of its giants. Geoffrey Nyarota's legacy as a journalist, editor, and trailblazer in investigative reporting will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of journalists in Zimbabwe and beyond.