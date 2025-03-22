Latest News Editor's Choice


Man killed in train accident

by Staff reporter
A young man was tragically struck and killed by a train in Rusape on Saturday, according to a statement from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

The parastatal reported that the man, whose age has not been disclosed, was rushed to a hospital in Rusape for initial treatment before being transferred to Mutare General Hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, succumbing to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The NRZ expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, offering sympathy during this difficult time. "We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. May the lord comfort them in this difficult moment," the NRZ said in the statement.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about safety on and around railway tracks. In light of the accident, the NRZ has urged the public to exercise extreme caution to prevent further tragedies. "We urge the public to exercise extreme caution on and around railway tracks to avoid accidents," the statement read.

The tragedy in Rusape comes amid growing fears about an increase in level crossing accidents. Just days earlier, two similar incidents were reported. On Thursday, a couple sustained injuries when their car was struck by a locomotive at the Chiredzi-Triangle Road crossing. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in another incident in Gweru, where a vehicle failed to stop at the Amtec level crossing and was struck by a passing train.

As these accidents continue to raise alarm, authorities are calling for heightened vigilance to prevent further loss of life and injuries at railway crossings across the country.

Source - southeren eye

