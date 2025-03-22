Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers from Mkhonyeni Village in Matabeleland North's Tsholotsho district are demanding national recognition for the atrocities committed by the Fifth Brigade during the Gukurahundi era, and have proposed turning their village into a museum to preserve the painful history of the massacres.The villagers are also pushing for March 16 to be declared a national public holiday in honor of the women who were victims of the violence during that dark period in Zimbabwe's history. This date holds particular significance for Mkhonyeni, as it marks the day in 1983 when 21 women and a young man were killed by the Fifth Brigade under the leadership of Chief Siphoso.Each year, survivors and the families of the victims gather to remember those lost, but this year, their calls for greater recognition have intensified. The community has decided to write to Parliament, urging lawmakers to formally declare March 16 as a national Women's Day, dedicated to acknowledging the struggles and resilience of women, particularly the victims of Gukurahundi.In support of the cause, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and other partners have contributed to the effort by donating fencing wire and a gate to enclose the burial site of the victims. This act of solidarity underscores the community's desire to preserve the memory of the tragic events for future generations."This is a sacred place, it must be protected so that even long after we are gone, future generations will know what happened here," one villager said during a Gukurahundi memorial service held on March 16.Women from the community have been at the forefront of the campaign, sharing their harrowing experiences and demanding national recognition of the atrocities. Gogo MaNxumalo, a survivor of the massacre, spoke poignantly about the pain she still carries from that time."I am in great pain because of what happened here," she said, her voice shaking with emotion. "When I speak, I feel like crying because I have lost so much... They took them away, escorting them like cattle. When they arrived at Langeni, we would hear gunshots - those were our relatives."MaNxumalo's husband's younger brother was among those killed in the massacre, along with his wife and many others. She recalled how, during that time, she was left with a newborn and witnessed the horror of the killings.Patricia Dlamini, another survivor, expressed frustration with the government's handling of the Gukurahundi issue and reiterated the community's call for a public holiday to honor the victims, particularly the women."We are not happy about how this case is being handled by the government," Dlamini said. "Why were women killed in such a painful manner? On top of that, it was during Women's Month, which is why we are requesting a public holiday."Dlamini also highlighted the immense personal loss she endured. "Right now, this is my home we are talking about - where I lost everything. We were left with only the clothes we were wearing. Our property was destroyed, leaving us in poverty until today. I am homeless, struggling to survive."The survivors have requested that a museum be built to preserve the history of the massacre, along with a public holiday to recognize their pain. They also called for proper shelter and support for the survivors, many of whom are still grappling with the lasting effects of the violence.Ibhetshu likaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo, a long-time advocate for historical justice, also emphasized the importance of recognizing the women who suffered throughout Zimbabwe's history."March is already dedicated to women, yet there is no public holiday in Zimbabwe to recognize their struggles," Fuzwayo said. "The people of Mkhonyeni believe March 16 should be set aside to honor women, especially those who have suffered violence and oppression."President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tasked chiefs to lead public hearings into the mass killings that took place in the 1980s, a dark chapter in Zimbabwe's history that remains unaddressed for many. Under the leadership of his predecessor Robert Mugabe, the Fifth Brigade, a North Korean-trained military unit, was deployed to Matabeleland and the Midlands to track alleged dissidents. This operation led to the massacre of thousands of defenceless citizens, with estimates indicating over 20,000 people were killed.The community of Mkhonyeni continues to fight for justice, recognition, and remembrance, ensuring that the painful history of Gukurahundi is never forgotten.