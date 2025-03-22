Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Villagers from Mkhonyeni Village in Matabeleland North's Tsholotsho district are demanding national recognition for the atrocities committed by the Fifth Brigade during the Gukurahundi era, and have proposed turning their village into a museum to preserve the painful history of the massacres.

The villagers are also pushing for March 16 to be declared a national public holiday in honor of the women who were victims of the violence during that dark period in Zimbabwe's history. This date holds particular significance for Mkhonyeni, as it marks the day in 1983 when 21 women and a young man were killed by the Fifth Brigade under the leadership of Chief Siphoso.

Each year, survivors and the families of the victims gather to remember those lost, but this year, their calls for greater recognition have intensified. The community has decided to write to Parliament, urging lawmakers to formally declare March 16 as a national Women's Day, dedicated to acknowledging the struggles and resilience of women, particularly the victims of Gukurahundi.

In support of the cause, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and other partners have contributed to the effort by donating fencing wire and a gate to enclose the burial site of the victims. This act of solidarity underscores the community's desire to preserve the memory of the tragic events for future generations.

"This is a sacred place, it must be protected so that even long after we are gone, future generations will know what happened here," one villager said during a Gukurahundi memorial service held on March 16.

Women from the community have been at the forefront of the campaign, sharing their harrowing experiences and demanding national recognition of the atrocities. Gogo MaNxumalo, a survivor of the massacre, spoke poignantly about the pain she still carries from that time.

"I am in great pain because of what happened here," she said, her voice shaking with emotion. "When I speak, I feel like crying because I have lost so much... They took them away, escorting them like cattle. When they arrived at Langeni, we would hear gunshots - those were our relatives."

MaNxumalo's husband's younger brother was among those killed in the massacre, along with his wife and many others. She recalled how, during that time, she was left with a newborn and witnessed the horror of the killings.

Patricia Dlamini, another survivor, expressed frustration with the government's handling of the Gukurahundi issue and reiterated the community's call for a public holiday to honor the victims, particularly the women.

"We are not happy about how this case is being handled by the government," Dlamini said. "Why were women killed in such a painful manner? On top of that, it was during Women's Month, which is why we are requesting a public holiday."

Dlamini also highlighted the immense personal loss she endured. "Right now, this is my home we are talking about - where I lost everything. We were left with only the clothes we were wearing. Our property was destroyed, leaving us in poverty until today. I am homeless, struggling to survive."

The survivors have requested that a museum be built to preserve the history of the massacre, along with a public holiday to recognize their pain. They also called for proper shelter and support for the survivors, many of whom are still grappling with the lasting effects of the violence.

Ibhetshu likaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo, a long-time advocate for historical justice, also emphasized the importance of recognizing the women who suffered throughout Zimbabwe's history.

"March is already dedicated to women, yet there is no public holiday in Zimbabwe to recognize their struggles," Fuzwayo said. "The people of Mkhonyeni believe March 16 should be set aside to honor women, especially those who have suffered violence and oppression."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tasked chiefs to lead public hearings into the mass killings that took place in the 1980s, a dark chapter in Zimbabwe's history that remains unaddressed for many. Under the leadership of his predecessor Robert Mugabe, the Fifth Brigade, a North Korean-trained military unit, was deployed to Matabeleland and the Midlands to track alleged dissidents. This operation led to the massacre of thousands of defenceless citizens, with estimates indicating over 20,000 people were killed.

The community of Mkhonyeni continues to fight for justice, recognition, and remembrance, ensuring that the painful history of Gukurahundi is never forgotten.

Source - southeren eye

Comments


Must Read

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Man killed in train accident

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

1 hr ago | 19 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

13 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

21 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

21 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

21 hrs ago | 552 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

21 hrs ago | 5178 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 295 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 163 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 937 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 598 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1389 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2231 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 294 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1342 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3194 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 861 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 319 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 339 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 386 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1416 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 674 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 373 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 279 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 603 Views