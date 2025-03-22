Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

News / National

by Staff reporter

The news that Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi has proposed selling mineral rights to the United States in exchange for military support has left many in disbelief as the situation continues to evolve. As of March 22, 2025, the proposal remains in its exploratory phase, with no finalized agreement in place.The DRC, renowned for its vast mineral wealth - including cobalt, lithium, gold, copper, tin, and tantalum - has long been a key player in the global supply of critical minerals essential for technology and defense industries. However, the country is grappling with escalating violence from the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the eastern regions, prompting President Tshisekedi to seek U.S. support to stabilize the country and combat the insurgents.Tshisekedi's proposal centers on granting U.S. companies access to the DRC's mineral resources, including extraction and export rights, in exchange for military support. The proposed deal aims to secure military training, equipment, and potentially even direct military involvement to assist the Congolese government in its efforts to quell the M23 rebels. This initiative aligns with the United States' "America First" policy, which seeks to secure critical mineral resources and reduce reliance on China, which currently dominates the DRC's mining sector.As of March 22, 2025, negotiations are ongoing, with meetings taking place in Washington, D.C. These discussions are part of Tshisekedi’s broader strategy to diversify the DRC's international partnerships and reduce its dependence on China. China currently controls half of the largest cobalt mining regions in the country. In addition to the proposed partnership with the U.S., the DRC has been pursuing deals with the European Union and India to secure support against the ongoing violence in the east, where rebel groups like M23 control key mineral-rich areas.The eastern DRC has been plagued by conflict for years, with M23 forces gaining control over strategic areas such as Goma and Bukavu. The region is vital to the DRC’s mining industry, which accounts for over 70% of global cobalt production. Since the beginning of 2025, the violence has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 people, and thousands more have been displaced. The M23 rebels have continued to exploit the region’s mineral wealth, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.Tshisekedi’s proposal is partly driven by the need to secure foreign assistance, as the Congolese government struggles to handle the growing security threats. The DRC government has long been seeking to leverage its vast mineral resources for both economic and security benefits, and the proposed deal reflects this transactional approach. The DRC’s resources, estimated at $24 trillion in untapped value, present a significant bargaining chip in the country’s ongoing search for security and stability.The proposal has drawn comparisons to the U.S.-Ukraine minerals-for-security deal, with key aspects including granting U.S. companies exclusive rights to extract and export critical minerals from the DRC. In return, the U.S. would provide military training, equipment, and possibly direct military assistance to the Congolese armed forces. A proposed joint mineral stockpile shared by the DRC and the U.S. would further strengthen the bilateral relationship, while access to a deep-water port for mineral exports could enhance the U.S.'s strategic interests in the region.The U.S. has expressed interest in the proposal, with a State Department spokesperson noting that the DRC’s mineral wealth aligns with U.S. goals to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains. Analysts suggest that the U.S. is more likely to provide military equipment rather than deploy troops, but the full details of the agreement remain unclear.The deal faces significant challenges, including the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where M23 forces continue to control key cities and exploit the region's mineral wealth. Additionally, there are allegations of Rwanda’s involvement in smuggling DRC’s minerals, which adds a layer of regional tension to the negotiations.Tshisekedi’s government is under increasing pressure to address the ongoing violence and the humanitarian crisis it has caused. While the proposed deal with the U.S. offers potential benefits, it has also raised concerns about the sovereignty of the DRC and the future of its mineral industry. Critics argue that the proposal could lead to increased foreign control over the country’s valuable resources, while supporters see it as a necessary step to secure international support against the ongoing insurgency.As of March 22, 2025, the negotiations are still in the early stages, with no final agreement signed. Tshisekedi’s government continues to pursue international partnerships, and officials have been in regular discussions with U.S. representatives. The situation remains fluid, and further talks are expected in the coming weeks.The world is closely watching these developments, as the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for the DRC’s future stability and its role in the global mining sector.