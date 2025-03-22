Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
The news that Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi has proposed selling mineral rights to the United States in exchange for military support has left many in disbelief as the situation continues to evolve. As of March 22, 2025, the proposal remains in its exploratory phase, with no finalized agreement in place.

The DRC, renowned for its vast mineral wealth - including cobalt, lithium, gold, copper, tin, and tantalum - has long been a key player in the global supply of critical minerals essential for technology and defense industries. However, the country is grappling with escalating violence from the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in the eastern regions, prompting President Tshisekedi to seek U.S. support to stabilize the country and combat the insurgents.

Tshisekedi's proposal centers on granting U.S. companies access to the DRC's mineral resources, including extraction and export rights, in exchange for military support. The proposed deal aims to secure military training, equipment, and potentially even direct military involvement to assist the Congolese government in its efforts to quell the M23 rebels. This initiative aligns with the United States' "America First" policy, which seeks to secure critical mineral resources and reduce reliance on China, which currently dominates the DRC's mining sector.

As of March 22, 2025, negotiations are ongoing, with meetings taking place in Washington, D.C. These discussions are part of Tshisekedi’s broader strategy to diversify the DRC's international partnerships and reduce its dependence on China. China currently controls half of the largest cobalt mining regions in the country. In addition to the proposed partnership with the U.S., the DRC has been pursuing deals with the European Union and India to secure support against the ongoing violence in the east, where rebel groups like M23 control key mineral-rich areas.

The eastern DRC has been plagued by conflict for years, with M23 forces gaining control over strategic areas such as Goma and Bukavu. The region is vital to the DRC’s mining industry, which accounts for over 70% of global cobalt production. Since the beginning of 2025, the violence has resulted in the deaths of over 7,000 people, and thousands more have been displaced. The M23 rebels have continued to exploit the region’s mineral wealth, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Tshisekedi’s proposal is partly driven by the need to secure foreign assistance, as the Congolese government struggles to handle the growing security threats. The DRC government has long been seeking to leverage its vast mineral resources for both economic and security benefits, and the proposed deal reflects this transactional approach. The DRC’s resources, estimated at $24 trillion in untapped value, present a significant bargaining chip in the country’s ongoing search for security and stability.

The proposal has drawn comparisons to the U.S.-Ukraine minerals-for-security deal, with key aspects including granting U.S. companies exclusive rights to extract and export critical minerals from the DRC. In return, the U.S. would provide military training, equipment, and possibly direct military assistance to the Congolese armed forces. A proposed joint mineral stockpile shared by the DRC and the U.S. would further strengthen the bilateral relationship, while access to a deep-water port for mineral exports could enhance the U.S.'s strategic interests in the region.

The U.S. has expressed interest in the proposal, with a State Department spokesperson noting that the DRC’s mineral wealth aligns with U.S. goals to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains. Analysts suggest that the U.S. is more likely to provide military equipment rather than deploy troops, but the full details of the agreement remain unclear.

The deal faces significant challenges, including the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where M23 forces continue to control key cities and exploit the region's mineral wealth. Additionally, there are allegations of Rwanda’s involvement in smuggling DRC’s minerals, which adds a layer of regional tension to the negotiations.

Tshisekedi’s government is under increasing pressure to address the ongoing violence and the humanitarian crisis it has caused. While the proposed deal with the U.S. offers potential benefits, it has also raised concerns about the sovereignty of the DRC and the future of its mineral industry. Critics argue that the proposal could lead to increased foreign control over the country’s valuable resources, while supporters see it as a necessary step to secure international support against the ongoing insurgency.

As of March 22, 2025, the negotiations are still in the early stages, with no final agreement signed. Tshisekedi’s government continues to pursue international partnerships, and officials have been in regular discussions with U.S. representatives. The situation remains fluid, and further talks are expected in the coming weeks.

The world is closely watching these developments, as the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for the DRC’s future stability and its role in the global mining sector.

Source - aljazeera
More on: #Tshisekedi, #Rwanda, #DRC,

Comments


Must Read

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Man killed in train accident

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

1 hr ago | 19 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

13 hrs ago | 283 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

21 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

21 hrs ago | 285 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

21 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

21 hrs ago | 550 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

21 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

21 hrs ago | 5148 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 291 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 163 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 936 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 597 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1389 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2230 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 294 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1340 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3193 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 793 Views

Mnangagwa hails Coventry's victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 861 Views

Zanu-PF youths promise to thwart planned protest

21 Mar 2025 at 09:20hrs | 942 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 3rd African country highest diesel prices

21 Mar 2025 at 09:19hrs | 319 Views

Blessed Mhlanga bail ruling today

21 Mar 2025 at 09:18hrs | 339 Views

Informal traders urged to keep import documents

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 386 Views

School headmaster dies while celebrating athletics victory

21 Mar 2025 at 09:17hrs | 1415 Views

Mpilo fake doctor convicted, back behind bars

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 674 Views

Bulawayo socialite arrested in school fees forgery scandal

21 Mar 2025 at 09:16hrs | 373 Views

Muswere insinuates that Geza's speech is cyber rhetoric

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 279 Views

Prison officers up for murder following fatal assault

21 Mar 2025 at 09:15hrs | 603 Views