Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe (UZ), armed with a Public Service, Labour and Social Ministry Show Cause Order, has instructed its staff to ignore the Association of University Teachers (AUT) call for collective job action.

In a memo dated March 22, 2025, signed by UZ registrar Munyaradzi Madambi, the university stated that operations would proceed as usual at the campus.

The authorities declared that any collective job action in response to AUT's call would be unlawful and illegal since Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo granted the Show Cause Order.

"The University of Zimbabwe remains committed to engaging all its staff for improved welfare and conditions of service in line with government policy and its new transformational thrust as inspired by our Heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy," Madambi said.

Moyo intervened last Friday to avert a strike over salaries by University of Zimbabwe lecturers. The lecturers had threatened to down tools today to push for a salary review.

UZ authorities had filed for a Show Cause Order after failing to meet lecturers' salary demands, prompting Moyo to grant the order.

AUT secretary-general Borncase Mwakorera described the move as "a temporary setback," adding that the association's members would meet today to decide on the next course of action.

"It's just a temporary setback, but we will be meeting our members today for the way forward. Who knows, they may resolve to go ahead with the strike," he said.

The university educators, who fall under AUT, are demanding that their salaries be raised to the pre-October 2018 level of US$2,500 per month. Currently, lecturers earn an average of US$300 per month plus a local currency component that translates to less than US$200.

Meanwhile, in a solidarity message, the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) expressed support for lecturers in their quest for fair remuneration.

"The exploitation of our esteemed lecturers by the University of Zimbabwe administration is a blatant disregard for their invaluable contribution to education and society. Paying them a mere salary of less than US$300 is a clear sign that the university and government have no respect for the dignity of our educators," Zinasu said in a statement.

Source - newsday
More on: #Strike, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

1 hr ago | 138 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

10 hrs ago | 846 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

11 hrs ago | 530 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

21 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man killed in train accident

22 hrs ago | 682 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

22 hrs ago | 817 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

22 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

22 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

22 hrs ago | 734 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

22 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

22 hrs ago | 339 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

22 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

22 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

22 hrs ago | 152 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

22 hrs ago | 112 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

22 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

23 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

23 hrs ago | 230 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 75 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

24 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

22 Mar 2025 at 20:49hrs | 424 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

22 Mar 2025 at 20:39hrs | 470 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

22 Mar 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1222 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

22 Mar 2025 at 12:15hrs | 897 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 315 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 6380 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 939 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 762 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 1119 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 22443 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 526 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 428 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 173 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 1146 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 658 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1523 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2372 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 302 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1474 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3383 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 822 Views