Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), as the League is a bona fide organ of the party, which holds supremacy, Douglas Mahiya has said.

Under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, the ZANU-PF War Vets League was formed in 2022, holding its inaugural elective congress in September of that year.

Addressing war veterans at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund in Murehwa on Saturday, Mahiya, who is the ZANU-PF Secretary for War Veterans Affairs in the Politburo, said:

"Some of the war vets did not understand the President's vision when he said that we should form the ZANU-PF War Veterans League. What he meant was that the League should be an organ of the party. As we all know, the party has the supremacy, which is the ultimate authority.

"The role of the League is to address all issues related to war veterans on behalf of the party. It should therefore be made categorically clear that the League is bigger than the association."

ZNLWVA, Mahiya said, is not officially an organ of ZANU-PF but is an affiliate of the ruling party.

"I am also a member of the association, but the association cannot rise above the party. ZNLWVA should not rise above the War Veterans League, which takes its ideology directly from the party. The association operates as an affiliate of the party."

Mahiya warned some members of the war vets association against fanning divisions among war veterans.

He said war veterans who use the association to propagate divisive agendas risk retributive action.

"If the association does not sing to the tune of the War Veterans League, the ZANU-PF chairperson of that province has the prerogative to blacklist such war veterans and stop them from speaking on behalf of war veterans. Here in Mashonaland East, your provincial chair Daniel Garwe can stop you from operating in the province if you do not toe the party line."

Mahiya lauded President Mnangagwa's Special Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara, for raising funds to bankroll the Presidential War Veterans Fund.

The fund has provided interest-free revolving loans, houses, boreholes, bicycles, food hampers, and other forms of support to the liberation fighters.

On Saturday, Murehwa war veteran Murambiwa Mujuru received a newly built three-bedroom house from Dr Tungwarara.

To date, thousands of war veterans from the country's 10 provinces have benefited from the fund.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

28 mins ago | 22 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

1 hr ago | 149 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

10 hrs ago | 187 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

10 hrs ago | 862 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

11 hrs ago | 538 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

21 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man killed in train accident

22 hrs ago | 684 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

22 hrs ago | 817 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

22 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

22 hrs ago | 462 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

22 hrs ago | 736 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 hrs ago | 341 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

23 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

23 hrs ago | 155 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

23 hrs ago | 115 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

23 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

23 hrs ago | 232 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

23 hrs ago | 76 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

24 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

22 Mar 2025 at 20:49hrs | 425 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

22 Mar 2025 at 20:39hrs | 470 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

22 Mar 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1223 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

22 Mar 2025 at 12:15hrs | 898 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 315 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 6404 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 941 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 764 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 1123 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 22510 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 528 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 428 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 173 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 1148 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 659 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces takes aim at Geza

22 Mar 2025 at 06:19hrs | 1525 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must stop being cowards

21 Mar 2025 at 18:30hrs | 2373 Views

Blessed Mhlanga denied bail at High Court

21 Mar 2025 at 18:14hrs | 303 Views

Only Now, they can speak IsiNdebele!

21 Mar 2025 at 17:05hrs | 1478 Views

ZANU-PF official begs Mnangagwa for permission to crush Geza-linked protests

21 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 3385 Views

Man convicted for forcing under-age daughter into marriage

21 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 823 Views