Delta warns public about recruitment scams

News / National

by Staff reporter

Delta Corporation Limited has issued a warning to the public regarding a rise in recruitment scams involving fraudulent job advertisements.In a statement, the beverages giant expressed concern over scammers posing as recruitment agents, tricking job seekers into paying fees for fake employment opportunities."Be on the lookout, Delta Corporation Limited does not use agencies, individuals, or charge people for recruitment. Vacancies are shared in the press and on our website," the company said.The warning comes as several companies in Zimbabwe have fallen victim to fraudsters who exploit job seekers through fake employment offers. Delta urged the public to verify all job openings through official company channels to avoid falling prey to such scams.Authorities have also cautioned job seekers to be wary of offers that require payment, personal information, or applications through unofficial platforms.