Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer has been arrested for allegedly supplying a firearm to an inmate, who later used it to stage a dramatic escape from custody at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Donald Madzinga, the prison officer in question, is set to appear in court on Monday facing charges of aiding an inmate to escape from lawful custody, law enforcement sources told ZimLive.

The inmate, Luke Zinyengere (29), made his daring escape on March 21 after obtaining the firearm, engaging in a shootout with prison officers before hijacking a Mazda Demio and fleeing.

Zinyengere had been due for sentencing over his involvement in a high-profile armed robbery at Quest Financial Services in Harare on February 25, 2024. During the heist, a gang stole over US$700,000 in cash.

He was among several suspects arrested in connection with the robbery, including two security guards who were later sentenced to 48 months in prison for picking up cash dropped by the robbers and failing to turn it over to authorities.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities work to track down Zinyengere, who remains on the run.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Prison, #Gun, #Officer

