Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Dr Mavetera
The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) has raised alarm over the rising number of unregistered institutions operating illegally, issuing fraudulent undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, including honorary and earned PhDs.

In a statement, ZIMCHE condemned these activities, warning that they undermine the integrity of Zimbabwe's higher education system and pose serious risks to students, employers, and the public.

"The ZIMCHE has identified several unregistered institutions engaged in these illegal practices and has issued closure orders to curb their operations. Unfortunately, some institutions persist in defying the law, continuing to enroll students and issue fraudulent degrees," the statement read.

A major concern is the misuse of these fake qualifications, with individuals fraudulently adopting academic titles such as "Professor" or "Doctor." While some recipients of these qualifications are unsuspecting victims, others knowingly engage in academic fraud for personal gain.

As the regulatory authority under the ZIMCHE Act (Chapter 25:27), ZIMCHE has warned all unregistered institutions to cease operations immediately and withdraw all fraudulent qualifications. Those found issuing or using fake credentials risk civil and criminal prosecution.

To safeguard the credibility of the education system, ZIMCHE has launched investigations into these unlawful activities and vowed to take legal action against violators. Employers have been urged to verify academic qualifications, while students are advised to confirm an institution's accreditation before enrolling.

The public has also been warned about institutions that frequently change locations to evade detection, some of which are owned by foreign operators or claim dubious affiliations with unaccredited international universities.

ZIMCHE reaffirmed its commitment to upholding high-quality education standards and ensuring that only accredited institutions operate within Zimbabwe.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Fake, #PhD, #Zimche

