Mzembi's UK engagements explained

Former Zimbabwean Tourism Minister Dr. Walter Mzembi has been engaging with stakeholders in Europe and the United Kingdom as part of his role with the African Forum for Cultural Diplomacy (AFFCD), a pan-African think tank focused on governance and diplomacy.Dr. Mzembi, who serves as AFFCD President, met with representatives from the Commonwealth Secretariat, UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe Pete Vowles, and members of the UK House of Lords during discussions held at Chatham House.In response to speculation linking these meetings to political activities, AFFCD issued a statement refuting such claims, emphasizing that the organisation is not a political entity but a platform dedicated to fostering cultural diplomacy across Africa."Attempts to link these engagements to political efforts elsewhere is not only disingenuous but downright wrong," the think tank said.According to AFFCD's secretariat, the organisation was established as the African Chapter of an international cultural diplomacy network, aiming to address Africa's global diplomatic deficit through initiatives in conflict resolution, mentorship, training, and corporate governance.Dr. Mzembi has been involved with AFFCD since 2018, following his appointment to champion the Africa Chapter. The organisation has since been registered as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in the UK and is working towards formal recognition across Africa's 55 nations.AFFCD describes itself as a non-partisan platform that brings together African thought leaders across political, racial, and ideological lines to promote moderation, inclusivity, and centre politics based on African values.The organisation also noted that its work is often misinterpreted in the context of Zimbabwean politics, but it remains committed to its mandate of promoting cultural diplomacy and governance solutions for the continent.