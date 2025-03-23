Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
Prominent religious leader Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe has cautioned against growing calls for protests aimed at removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, likening such efforts to the crucifixion of a "Jesus-like liberator."

Speaking during a sermon, the Family of God (FOG) Church founder urged Zimbabweans to reject political unrest, arguing that Mnangagwa was chosen by divine will to lead the country. He dismissed opposition-led demonstrations as misguided, warning that instability would derail Zimbabwe's economic recovery.

"Those who are calling for protests and seeking to remove President Mnangagwa from power do not realize they are attempting to crucify their own liberator," Wutawunashe said.

"Zimbabwe has come a long way, and what the nation needs now is unity, patience, and faith in God's plan for our leadership."

His remarks come as political tensions rise, with opposition parties and civic groups criticizing the government over economic hardships, governance issues, and alleged human rights violations. Some organisations have called for mass protests to demand political reforms and improved living conditions.

However, Prophet Wutawunashe insisted that Zimbabweans should avoid confrontation and pray for their leaders. He referenced biblical teachings, drawing parallels between Zimbabwe's situation and the Israelites questioning Moses' leadership in the wilderness.

"We must not repeat the same mistakes. The road to salvation requires trust in the anointed leader, even when times are tough."

His comments have sparked mixed reactions. ZANU-PF supporters praised his stance, while opposition figures and analysts accused him of using religion to shield the government from accountability.

Political analyst Dr. Phillip Ruwaya described the sermon as a classic case of religious propaganda aimed at suppressing democratic aspirations.

"Comparing Mnangagwa to Jesus is not only misleading but also an insult to the millions of Zimbabweans suffering under economic mismanagement and repression," Ruwaya said.

"This is not the first time religious figures have been used to legitimise political power."

Meanwhile, authorities have vowed to clamp down on any unauthorized protests, with security forces already arresting opposition leaders and activists accused of inciting violence.

As Zimbabwe heads toward the next electoral cycle, the role of religious leaders in shaping public opinion and political discourse remains a subject of fierce debate.

Despite the backlash, Prophet Wutawunashe reaffirmed his stance, urging national unity, patience, and divine guidance as the solutions to Zimbabwe's challenges.

Source - thezimbabwemail

Comments


Must Read

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

1 min ago | 1 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

8 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

8 hrs ago | 984 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

8 hrs ago | 718 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

16 hrs ago | 396 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

17 hrs ago | 1908 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

17 hrs ago | 678 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

17 hrs ago | 291 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3421 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 676 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 841 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 989 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2105 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 503 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 877 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 794 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 465 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 228 Views

Zimbabwe accelerates plans for National Health Insurance Scheme

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 186 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to upgrade Walvis Bay dry port

23 Mar 2025 at 08:09hrs | 212 Views

Fidelity Gold Refinery invites bids for gold collection centre construction

23 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 150 Views

South Africa travel agents explore Victoria Falls

23 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 164 Views

Bulawayo prioritises BF renovation in sports facility upgrade

23 Mar 2025 at 08:07hrs | 1520 Views

Chief Dakamela's ambitious vision

23 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 308 Views

Zimbabwe to welcome IOC President with heroine's reception

23 Mar 2025 at 08:06hrs | 301 Views

Key Sadc trade talks begin in Victoria Falls

23 Mar 2025 at 08:05hrs | 87 Views

'We've porous borders, we need India,' Muchinguri discloses

23 Mar 2025 at 07:06hrs | 1265 Views

Severe Service Deterioration and Allegations of Corruption at Ruwa Local Board

22 Mar 2025 at 20:49hrs | 502 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from witnessing the smooth transfer of power in other countries?

22 Mar 2025 at 20:39hrs | 506 Views

Zanu-PF member's property destroyed in suspected intra-party violence

22 Mar 2025 at 12:19hrs | 1349 Views

Egodini Mall will never happen?

22 Mar 2025 at 12:15hrs | 948 Views

Zimbabwe's crocodile farming industry sets global standard

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 335 Views

UZ lecturers' strike averted

22 Mar 2025 at 12:14hrs | 7507 Views

Tonnes of abandoned nets retrieved from Lake Kariba

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 1152 Views

UZ law exam paper leaks

22 Mar 2025 at 12:13hrs | 944 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses Geza claims

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 1296 Views

Zimbabwe may scrap US$ for local transactions without notice

22 Mar 2025 at 12:12hrs | 26751 Views

Zimsec extends registration deadline

22 Mar 2025 at 08:17hrs | 618 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers threaten to down tools

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 448 Views

Zimbabwe MPs push for traditional herbs recognition

22 Mar 2025 at 06:27hrs | 181 Views

Chamisa denies Geza's claims over roping him in planned protests

22 Mar 2025 at 06:26hrs | 1449 Views

Armed suspect stages dramatic escape at Harare magistrates court

22 Mar 2025 at 06:20hrs | 723 Views