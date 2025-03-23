Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent religious leader Prophet Andrew Wutawunashe has cautioned against growing calls for protests aimed at removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, likening such efforts to the crucifixion of a "Jesus-like liberator."Speaking during a sermon, the Family of God (FOG) Church founder urged Zimbabweans to reject political unrest, arguing that Mnangagwa was chosen by divine will to lead the country. He dismissed opposition-led demonstrations as misguided, warning that instability would derail Zimbabwe's economic recovery."Those who are calling for protests and seeking to remove President Mnangagwa from power do not realize they are attempting to crucify their own liberator," Wutawunashe said."Zimbabwe has come a long way, and what the nation needs now is unity, patience, and faith in God's plan for our leadership."His remarks come as political tensions rise, with opposition parties and civic groups criticizing the government over economic hardships, governance issues, and alleged human rights violations. Some organisations have called for mass protests to demand political reforms and improved living conditions.However, Prophet Wutawunashe insisted that Zimbabweans should avoid confrontation and pray for their leaders. He referenced biblical teachings, drawing parallels between Zimbabwe's situation and the Israelites questioning Moses' leadership in the wilderness."We must not repeat the same mistakes. The road to salvation requires trust in the anointed leader, even when times are tough."His comments have sparked mixed reactions. ZANU-PF supporters praised his stance, while opposition figures and analysts accused him of using religion to shield the government from accountability.Political analyst Dr. Phillip Ruwaya described the sermon as a classic case of religious propaganda aimed at suppressing democratic aspirations."Comparing Mnangagwa to Jesus is not only misleading but also an insult to the millions of Zimbabweans suffering under economic mismanagement and repression," Ruwaya said."This is not the first time religious figures have been used to legitimise political power."Meanwhile, authorities have vowed to clamp down on any unauthorized protests, with security forces already arresting opposition leaders and activists accused of inciting violence.As Zimbabwe heads toward the next electoral cycle, the role of religious leaders in shaping public opinion and political discourse remains a subject of fierce debate.Despite the backlash, Prophet Wutawunashe reaffirmed his stance, urging national unity, patience, and divine guidance as the solutions to Zimbabwe's challenges.