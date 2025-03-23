Latest News Editor's Choice


Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

Anglo American Platinum, the mining giant that owns Zimbabwe's Unki Mine, has announced plans to rebrand as Valterra Platinum, signaling the end of an era for the company.

The name change is part of sweeping restructuring efforts by its parent company, Anglo American, which has been reorganizing its portfolio since last year after fending off a US$43 billion takeover bid from rival mining giant BHP.

As part of its restructuring strategy, Anglo American has already sold its coking coal and nickel businesses. The company also plans to spin off most of its shares in Anglo American Platinum by June 2025, effectively reshaping its investment focus.

Zimbabwe's Unki Mine, one of the company's key assets, remains a strong performer in the platinum sector. The mine produces approximately 240,000 ounces of platinum group metals (PGMs) per year, making it an important contributor to Zimbabwe's mining industry.

Despite the rebranding, it remains unclear whether the Valterra Platinum transition will affect operations at Unki Mine or lead to changes in local investment strategy.

The restructuring at Anglo American comes at a time when global mining companies are adjusting their portfolios in response to shifting commodity markets and investor demands.

More details on how the spin-off and rebranding will impact Anglo Platinum's operations in Zimbabwe and other key markets are expected in the coming months.

