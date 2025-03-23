Zinara boss scoops top gong

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Roads Authority's (Zinara) chief executive officer, Nkosinathi Ncube, has been honored as the 2025 Best Performer among revenue authority CEOs. The prestigious award, presented on Friday, also recognized Ncube as the best performer across all public entities in Zimbabwe.The recognition marks a significant milestone for Zinara, which has historically faced scrutiny over corporate governance practices. Ncube, a banker by training, has been credited with spearheading transformative leadership that has modernized Zinara's operations and enhanced transparency.Under his leadership, Zinara has adopted a proactive approach to accountability by publishing all disbursements to road authorities on a quarterly basis. This initiative has been instrumental in fostering public trust and ensuring responsible financial management within the parastatal.Additionally, Zinara has established integrity committees in accordance with recommendations from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. These committees are tasked with combating corruption within the organization and strengthening ethical practices in state entities.Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to oversee the signing of performance contracts and an awards ceremony for ministers and senior public sector officials this morning.This year's performance contract signing event will extend to include deputy ministers, commissioners, and deputy chief secretaries, broadening the accountability framework first introduced in 2021.In a statement last week, the Office of the President and Cabinet emphasized that the performance contracts underscore the government's commitment to sustainable economic growth, employment, wealth creation, national development, and poverty alleviation.The government also highlighted that more than 6,000 projects have been implemented under the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) across 14 thematic areas. Since the introduction of the performance contracts, each project has been closely monitored and appraised to ensure effective implementation.As he presided over the first Cabinet meeting of the year, President Mnangagwa reaffirmed his administration's focus on improving citizens' livelihoods and advancing Zimbabwe towards an upper-middle-income society through an inclusive development agenda.