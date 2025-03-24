Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

News / National

South Africa Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announced the arrest of a Zimbabwean national in connection with the brutal murder of five community patrollers over the weekend in Soshanguve, Pretoria.Mchunu, accompanied by his deputy, Cassel Mathale, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Provincial Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni, visited the area on Tuesday morning."The man arrested is in the country illegally," Mchunu said."We are still investigating how and when he entered South Africa, but it is confirmed that he is an undocumented foreigner."The suspect was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, Mchunu added.Several others are being questioned about the mass murder.Mchunu extended his condolences to the families of the victims.On Saturday, four people were shot and partially burned during a confrontation between a community patroller and a group of individuals in Soshanguve.Police arrived at 6am and found four bodies with gunshot wounds, while eight others were rushed to hospital, but one later died.Preliminary investigations indicate that around 3am, a group of patrollers encountered five individuals on the street, leading to the deadly altercation. The motive is still under investigation.On Monday, IOL News reported that Lesufi revealed the recent murders of the five-night patrollers were suspected to be linked to extortion.In the area, residents pay patrollers R50 for safety, another R50 for water, and R350 for electricity. A kingpin, believed to be in jail, is suspected of coordinating the operation."I have detailed information, including about people in prison who are still overseeing activities outside," Lesufi said.