Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved Highlanders' request to increase gate charges for their highly anticipated fixture against Scottland at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Rodwell Thabe, the acting chief executive of the PSL, confirmed that Highlanders had formally sought and received permission to adjust the ticket prices upwards.

Speaking on the development, Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa also confirmed the price hike, citing the magnitude of the fixture as justification for the increase.

"Yes, our charges for the match are true. This is a high-profile match," said Maphosa.

As per the revised pricing structure, rest of ground tickets will now cost US$5, up from US$3. VIP tickets have been increased to US$10 from US$5, while VVIP tickets will now be pegged at US$20, double the previous charge of US$10.

The Bulawayo giants will be looking to return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw against GreenFuel on March 16. With their transfer ban recently lifted after settling outstanding dues to former coach Baltemar Brito, Highlanders are expected to field new players for the crucial encounter.

Both Highlanders and Scottland have attracted impressive crowds to their matches this season, and Sunday's clash is expected to be no different as fans flock to Barbourfields Stadium for what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Source - the chronicle

