New fire station for Cowdray Park

by Staff reporter

The rapid expansion of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo's largest suburb, has prompted the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to establish a new fire station to improve emergency response times in the area and its surroundings.Currently, the city operates four fire stations - Famona, Northend, Nkulumane, and Mpopoma - serving a population of 665,000, according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census.Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo acknowledged concerns over emergency response times in Cowdray Park, stating that certain sections of the suburb are difficult to reach within the internationally accepted response time of 10 minutes."Cowdray Park has over 75,000 residents, and its ongoing expansion necessitates the construction of a fifth fire station. In some cases, it takes 20 to 22 minutes for our teams to reach areas like Esgodweni and Mpompini, which is unacceptably long," he said.Moyo warned that such delays could lead to significant property loss before firefighters arrive. The city has approved plans for a satellite fire station, which is expected to be operational by the end of the year. Initially, two fire engines will be allocated to this temporary facility while a permanent structure is developed."Five fire stations will strengthen Bulawayo's firefighting capabilities and align us with regional and international standards," Moyo added.Meanwhile, Operation Florian, a UK-based firefighting charity, continues its partnership with the Bulawayo Fire Brigade by providing training to local firefighters from municipalities, rural district councils, and mining companies. Since its inception in 2011, the programme has trained over 800 firefighters, including participants from Zambia and Botswana.As part of this collaboration, Operation Florian has donated ambulances, fire engines, and specialised equipment to Bulawayo. Training courses under the programme cover areas such as senior officer development, technical fire safety, rope rescue, emergency driving familiarisation, and first aid.The partnership highlights how international collaboration fosters sustainable development through shared expertise and resources. Its long-term impact is reflected in the enhanced skills of firefighters and improved emergency response capabilities in Bulawayo.