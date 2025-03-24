Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The dispute over the rightful heir to the Mabhikwa chieftainship has intensified, with divisions within the Khumalo family growing deeper. A faction of the family has rejected the appointment of Ms. Zanele Khumalo (35) as regent chief, citing cultural traditions that allegedly exclude women from assuming such roles.

The chieftainship became vacant following the tragic death of Chief Mabhikwa (Vusumuzi Khumalo) in a road accident on May 22, 2022. Initially, his uncle, John Khumalo, was appointed acting chief. However, earlier this year, the Government named Zanele as regent chief to serve for nine years until Vusumuzi's son, Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo, reaches adulthood and assumes the substantive chieftaincy.

A section of the Khumalo family has since challenged Zanele's appointment in the High Court. Speaking at a press briefing, family spokesperson Mr. Donald Khumalo argued that their culture does not permit women to become chiefs.

"There is no place for a female chief in our culture, it's unheard of. This is the first time we are hearing of a female chief in the Khumalo clan, and to us, it's an indication that our culture is slowly being eroded," said Khumalo.

He also asserted that Zanele's marital status disqualifies her, as she is married into another family and raising her own children.

"Even our daughters, like our princess here MaKhumalo (Sibonokuhle), understand that their culture doesn't allow them to take up the role of a chief in the Khumalo clan," he added. "When we meet as the Khumalo men to discuss important issues, women know and understand that it's not in their place to sit in those meetings."

Despite opposition from some family members, Zanele was publicly installed as regent chief on March 14 at a ceremony attended by hundreds in Jotsholo. Matabeleland North Provincial Council of Chiefs chairperson, Chief Siansali, defended her appointment, stating that it aligns with Nguni customs. He clarified that Wayne Makhosemvelo is the substantive chief, but due to his minority, a regent was necessary.

"As you take up this role, understand that this is not an easy role. As a chief, you have to know that you no longer have the luxury of making jokes. Whatever statement you make will be taken seriously and people may ignore whatever issue of substance you say and focus on the perceived joke," said Chief Siansali.

Zanele, who grew up in Jotsholo before studying and working in South Africa, acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in her ability to fulfill her duties.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone for gender representation in traditional leadership. She joins two other female chiefs in Matabeleland. In 2020, Ms. Silibaziso Mlotshwa, daughter of the late Chief Mvuthu of Matabeleland North, was appointed chief. In Filabusi, Chief Ndube - born Nonhlanhla Sibanda - became chief in 2007 at the age of 22.

Source - the chronicle

