Zinara leadership earns top honors

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ongoing restructuring at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is proving successful, with key officials receiving top accolades for turning around the once embattled parastatal.

Zinara had long been plagued by mismanagement, leading to government intervention. In 2020, Nkosinathi Ncube was appointed chief executive officer, followed by the appointment of a new board chaired by George Manyaya in 2021. Since then, the institution has been shedding its negative reputation and improving operational efficiency.

This transformation was recognized yesterday when Manyaya was named the overall best board chairperson and best-performing board chairperson in the revenue collection authorities sector. Ncube also received the award for overall best CEO.

Their parent ministry, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, also received recognition, with Minister Felix Mhona being adjudged the best-performing minister. He was followed by Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka as the first runner-up and former Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo as the second runner-up.

Ezra Chadzamira was named the best-performing Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, while Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry Secretary Joy Makumbe was awarded Permanent Secretary of the Year.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on government officials to adopt a results-oriented approach, emphasizing the importance of performance contracting in achieving national development goals.

Speaking at the 2024 Performance Evaluation Results and 2025 Performance Contracts Signing Ceremony at State House yesterday, Mnangagwa said the system, introduced in 2021, has contributed to greater accountability and efficiency in government institutions.

"The introduction of performance contracting has resulted in notable milestones across all sectors. These include steady economic growth, the introduction of the ZiG currency, the launch of the Presidential Title Deeds Programme, and the establishment of village units, among others," Mnangagwa said.

He stressed the need to maintain momentum in governance reforms, warning against complacency. To further enhance accountability, the scope of performance contracts has been expanded in 2025 to include deputy ministers, deputy chief secretaries, Public Service commissioners, the Clerk of Parliament, and the secretary to the Judicial Service Commission.

Additionally, Joint Performance Contracts for major programmes and projects will be introduced in 2026 to ensure alignment with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030 goals.

Mnangagwa commended the growing culture of integrity and efficiency within government institutions, urging officials to remain committed to delivering tangible results for Zimbabweans.

Source - newsday

