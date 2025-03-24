Mnangagwa fires army commander

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, following the election of Kirsty Coventry as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week.The appointment was announced in a statement by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, who confirmed that Sanyatwe's appointment is with immediate effect. As a result, Coventry has been relieved of her ministerial duties."In terms of Section 216 (2) (Command of Defence Forces) as read with Section 340 (1) (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and Section 115 (Commander in Chief Prerogative) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02], the President, in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has relieved and retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army with immediate effect," read the statement.Dr. Rushwaya further clarified that, in line with Section 104 (3) of the Constitution, President Mnangagwa has appointed Lieutenant General (Rtd) Sanyatwe as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, effective immediately.In a separate statement, Dr. Rushwaya noted that President Mnangagwa had formally removed Coventry from her position as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture under Section 108 (1) (a) of the Constitution. He commended her for her achievements and extended his best wishes for her new role as the IOC president.Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion, made history by becoming the first African woman to lead the IOC, marking a significant milestone for Zimbabwe on the international sporting stage. Her appointment is expected to enhance global representation and influence in the sporting community.Sanyatwe's appointment marks a shift in leadership within the ministry, and his military background is anticipated to bring a new strategic approach to the development of sports, arts, and culture in Zimbabwe.