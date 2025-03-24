Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's road to the 2026 Fifa World Cup has hit a potential roadblock following a yellow-card controversy surrounding midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Reports suggest that Mokoena may have been ineligible to play in Bafana Bafana's crucial Matchday 5 clash against Lesotho, which could significantly affect the team's chances of qualifying.Mokoena, a central figure in South Africa's midfield, received a yellow card in their opening match against Benin (MD1) and another in the following match against Zimbabwe (MD4). According to Fifa's regulations, a player who accumulates two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension. This means Mokoena should not have featured in the Lesotho encounter.Despite the clear rules, Mokoena was included in the starting line-up for the Matchday 5 match against Lesotho, playing 81 minutes before being substituted. If the reports are confirmed, this could be a violation of Fifa's qualification regulations, and South Africa may face a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.Currently, Bafana sit at the top of Group C with 10 points, just ahead of Benin (eight points) and Rwanda (seven points). A points deduction would not only see them lose their top spot but also tighten the race for automatic qualification. Nigeria, with just six points, could also capitalise on any misstep by South Africa. Given the competitive nature of Group C, even a small slip could be costly in the long run.The issue stems from Fifa's World Cup Qualifiers Rulebook, specifically sub-section 9, which clearly states that a player who receives two yellow cards in separate matches must serve a one-match suspension. If the suspension rule is applied and Mokoena's eligibility is found to be invalid, South Africa could lose the three points from their 2-0 win over Lesotho – a decision that would significantly impact the standings and increase pressure on the team in the final rounds of qualifiers.In unrelated news, SAFA are also facing internal challenges.Reports have emerged that Safa employees did not receive their salaries for March on time due to a delayed payment from one of their partners. A letter sent to staff members on Monday stated that salaries would be delayed, citing a lack of adequate financial reserves to cover the delay.“The March salaries will be paid by March 31, 2025," the letter concluded, adding further complications to an already tumultuous period for South African football.