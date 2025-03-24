Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

News / National

Zimbabweans are bracing for potential unrest on March 31, as tensions rise following repeated calls by war veterans aligned with Zanu PF's military-backed faction for mass demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The veterans accuse Mnangagwa of failing the nation through nepotism, corruption, and incompetence, and are demanding his removal.Public anxiety has been mounting ahead of the protests, with many citizens expressing frustration over economic hardships, corruption, and human rights abuses. The deteriorating living conditions, coupled with increased taxes and worsening inflation, have fueled the growing discontent.Security forces are preparing to suppress the demonstrations, but uncertainty looms over the military's response. While police have been mobilized to counter the protests, there are concerns that they may be overwhelmed or that the army may refuse to intervene—or even side with the demonstrators.The situation is further complicated by intensifying factional battles within Zanu PF, which have raised fears of violent confrontations. Zimbabwe has a history of using state security forces to crush dissent, often with heavy-handed tactics. As a result, many fear the upcoming protests could escalate into a deadly crackdown.The protests are also seen as a reaction to the government's recent economic policies, including a sharp increase in taxes, which has severely strained household incomes. War veterans have warned the police against blocking the demonstrations, while Mnangagwa's allies have issued threats against those planning to take to the streets.As March 31 approaches, Zimbabweans remain on edge, uncertain about what lies ahead in an increasingly volatile political climate.