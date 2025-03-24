Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans are bracing for potential unrest on March 31, as tensions rise following repeated calls by war veterans aligned with Zanu PF's military-backed faction for mass demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The veterans accuse Mnangagwa of failing the nation through nepotism, corruption, and incompetence, and are demanding his removal.

Public anxiety has been mounting ahead of the protests, with many citizens expressing frustration over economic hardships, corruption, and human rights abuses. The deteriorating living conditions, coupled with increased taxes and worsening inflation, have fueled the growing discontent.

Security forces are preparing to suppress the demonstrations, but uncertainty looms over the military's response. While police have been mobilized to counter the protests, there are concerns that they may be overwhelmed or that the army may refuse to intervene—or even side with the demonstrators.

The situation is further complicated by intensifying factional battles within Zanu PF, which have raised fears of violent confrontations. Zimbabwe has a history of using state security forces to crush dissent, often with heavy-handed tactics. As a result, many fear the upcoming protests could escalate into a deadly crackdown.

The protests are also seen as a reaction to the government's recent economic policies, including a sharp increase in taxes, which has severely strained household incomes. War veterans have warned the police against blocking the demonstrations, while Mnangagwa's allies have issued threats against those planning to take to the streets.

As March 31 approaches, Zimbabweans remain on edge, uncertain about what lies ahead in an increasingly volatile political climate.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

49 mins ago | 29 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

53 mins ago | 13 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

11 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1294 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1617 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 754 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1720 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2790 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 734 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 1979 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 12664 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1039 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 559 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1599 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1484 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

24 Mar 2025 at 05:28hrs | 2048 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

23 Mar 2025 at 21:12hrs | 349 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

23 Mar 2025 at 21:09hrs | 603 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

23 Mar 2025 at 21:03hrs | 3295 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

23 Mar 2025 at 21:00hrs | 1055 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

23 Mar 2025 at 20:55hrs | 513 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

23 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1312 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3833 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 721 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 956 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 1095 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2300 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 546 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 953 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 977 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 501 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 281 Views