Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been named as a respondent in a High Court case involving a chieftaincy dispute within the prominent Khumalo clan in Lupane, Matabeleland North province. The case, which has been brewing for years, centers around the ascension of Zanele Khumalo as Regent Chief Mabhikwa, a position that 32 Khumalo family members are challenging as unlawful.

The Khumalo clan, historically the rulers of the Ndebele State under King Lobengula before its destruction by British colonial forces in the 1893 Anglo-Ndebele War, has been embroiled in a succession conflict that dates back to 2009. The dispute has resurfaced following the death of Chief Mabhikwa (Vusumuzi Khumalo) in 2022, leading to a controversial appointment of Zanele Khumalo as regent chief.

Zanele, a married mother of two, was installed to serve as chief for nine years until her late brother's son, Makhosemvelo Khumalo, comes of age. However, several Khumalo family members argue that her appointment is illegal, as there is no legal provision for a Regent Chief under Zimbabwean law.

The legal challenge, filed through Dube, Mguni & Dube Legal Practitioners, names Minister of Local Government Daniel Garwe as the First Respondent, followed by National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo, Matabeleland North provincial assembly of chiefs chairperson Chief Siansali, Zanele Khumalo, and President Mnangagwa as the Fifth Respondent.

The claimants contend that John Khumalo, who has long sought recognition as chief, was never formally removed as acting chief, making Zanele's appointment invalid. They further argue that past succession decisions were influenced by political and familial bias, particularly regarding Nicholas Khumalo's lineage and the rightful heir.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has also been linked to the dispute, as he reportedly has family connections to the Khumalos and even paid for funeral expenses following Vusumuzi Khumalo's passing. In 2012, another attempt to install Vusa Benjamin Khumalo, Nicholas's son, as chief faced similar resistance.

The applicants in the current case accuse government-appointed officials, including Chief Nkalakatha, of mishandling the succession process due to conflicts of interest and a lack of understanding of Ndebele cultural traditions. They insist that the High Court's 2009 ruling, which outlined the lawful succession process within the Mlonyeni Khumalo chieftaincy, must be upheld.

As the case unfolds, the battle over the Mabhikwa chieftaincy remains a contentious issue, highlighting deep-rooted historical and political tensions within the Khumalo clan and the broader Ndebele community.

