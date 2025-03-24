Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

News / National

by Staff reporter

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has declared the Gutu East parliamentary seat vacant following the expulsion of Benjamin Ganyiwa from Zanu PF last week. Ganyiwa, who was accused of fanning factionalism and holding unsanctioned meetings, also had his party whip withdrawn, effectively disqualifying him from holding office under Zanu PF.Ganyiwa's removal is the latest development in the ongoing factional battles within Zanu PF, as the ruling party continues to crack down on members accused of undermining party unity. His expulsion follows allegations that he was mobilizing support outside the party's official structures, a move that top officials viewed as a threat to internal stability.Mudenda's announcement paves the way for a by-election in Gutu East, with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) expected to outline the electoral roadmap soon. The ruling party is likely to field a new candidate to reclaim the seat, while opposition parties may also seize the opportunity to contest in what could be a heated political battle.Ganyiwa's expulsion highlights the deepening factionalism within Zanu PF, which has seen several members disciplined or removed for alleged disloyalty. As the party navigates internal power struggles, the Gutu East vacancy will serve as a critical test of its ability to maintain cohesion ahead of future political contests.