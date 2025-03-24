Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa controversially awarded Transport Minister Felix Mhona the title of Best Performing Minister in his Cabinet for 2024, despite the country's roads being in a deplorable state.Mnangagwa praised Mhona for his so-called “sterling achievements” in refurbishing critical infrastructure, particularly the road network, and overseeing a supposed turnaround of parastatals under his ministry.However, the reality on the ground tells a different story - Zimbabwe's roads are crumbling, with major highways becoming death traps due to massive potholes and poor maintenance. The nation's roads have deteriorated to dangerous levels, with many key highways now impassable.The infamous Victoria Falls Road, a crucial link to one of the world's most renowned tourist destinations, has been reduced to a treacherous pathway riddled with potholes that resemble craters. This road, which should serve as a gateway for international visitors, now stands as a symbol of the government's failure and misplaced priorities.While the government has focused on repairing roads near luxury hotels in Harare and the new Parliament building - conveniently in time for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit held in Harare last October - the rest of the country's road network remains neglected.Mnangagwa's administration has been repeatedly accused of awarding lucrative road construction and maintenance tenders to politically connected companies with little capacity to deliver. These firms, often owned by Mnangagwa's allies, receive millions in public funds but fail to deliver quality work. Reports indicate that some of these companies receive payments for roads that remain unrepaired or are patched up with substandard materials that wash away after the first rains.Despite these glaring failures, Mnangagwa has seen fit to reward Minister Mhona, barely a month after his government was exposed for the shocking state of the Victoria Falls Road. The move has sparked outrage among citizens, who continue to endure impassable roads that damage vehicles, increase transport costs, and contribute to rising road accidents.The awards ceremony at State House in Harare saw Mnangagwa honoring Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and government officials under the guise of fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. The decision to recognize Mhona, despite widespread criticism of his ministry's failures, underscores growing discontent over the government's handling of infrastructure projects and public resources.