Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa controversially awarded Transport Minister Felix Mhona the title of Best Performing Minister in his Cabinet for 2024, despite the country's roads being in a deplorable state.

Mnangagwa praised Mhona for his so-called “sterling achievements” in refurbishing critical infrastructure, particularly the road network, and overseeing a supposed turnaround of parastatals under his ministry.

However, the reality on the ground tells a different story - Zimbabwe's roads are crumbling, with major highways becoming death traps due to massive potholes and poor maintenance. The nation's roads have deteriorated to dangerous levels, with many key highways now impassable.

The infamous Victoria Falls Road, a crucial link to one of the world's most renowned tourist destinations, has been reduced to a treacherous pathway riddled with potholes that resemble craters. This road, which should serve as a gateway for international visitors, now stands as a symbol of the government's failure and misplaced priorities.

While the government has focused on repairing roads near luxury hotels in Harare and the new Parliament building - conveniently in time for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit held in Harare last October - the rest of the country's road network remains neglected.

Mnangagwa's administration has been repeatedly accused of awarding lucrative road construction and maintenance tenders to politically connected companies with little capacity to deliver. These firms, often owned by Mnangagwa's allies, receive millions in public funds but fail to deliver quality work. Reports indicate that some of these companies receive payments for roads that remain unrepaired or are patched up with substandard materials that wash away after the first rains.

Despite these glaring failures, Mnangagwa has seen fit to reward Minister Mhona, barely a month after his government was exposed for the shocking state of the Victoria Falls Road. The move has sparked outrage among citizens, who continue to endure impassable roads that damage vehicles, increase transport costs, and contribute to rising road accidents.

The awards ceremony at State House in Harare saw Mnangagwa honoring Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and government officials under the guise of fostering a culture of excellence and accountability. The decision to recognize Mhona, despite widespread criticism of his ministry's failures, underscores growing discontent over the government's handling of infrastructure projects and public resources.

Source - online
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mhona, #Award

Comments


Must Read

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

21 mins ago | 7 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa Retires Army Commander Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, Reassigns Him as Cabinet Minister

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

10 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

10 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

10 hrs ago | 359 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

11 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

12 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1283 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1616 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 754 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1720 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2787 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 732 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 1974 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 12600 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1036 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 557 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1599 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1483 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

24 Mar 2025 at 05:28hrs | 2046 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

23 Mar 2025 at 21:12hrs | 349 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

23 Mar 2025 at 21:09hrs | 601 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

23 Mar 2025 at 21:03hrs | 3285 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

23 Mar 2025 at 21:00hrs | 1054 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

23 Mar 2025 at 20:55hrs | 510 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

23 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1307 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3833 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 721 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 956 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 1095 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2300 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 546 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 953 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 977 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 501 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 281 Views