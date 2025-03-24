Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

News / National

The escalating battle over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession has taken a violent turn, with homes of the Zanu-PF leader's perceived opponents coming under attack. Among the targets was war veteran Blessed Geza, whose farm in Sanyati was vandalized by unknown gunmen last Thursday night, forcing his employees to flee into the bush for safety.On the same night, expelled Zanu-PF member Godwin Gomwe's house and vehicle in Zvimba, Mashonaland West, were also attacked, in what is believed to be a coordinated effort against individuals resisting Mnangagwa's rule extension.The incidents come amid a growing factional war within Zanu-PF over a controversial push to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond his constitutionally mandated final term in 2028. The ruling party's 2024 annual conference resolved to seek an extension to 2030, despite Mnangagwa publicly denying any intention to cling to power.Geza has been vocal in his opposition to Mnangagwa, recently calling for nationwide protests on March 31 to demand the president's resignation. He accused Mnangagwa of misgovernance and corruption, further stoking tensions within the ruling party.Zanu-PF youth leader John Paradza, in response, vowed to crush the protest, pledging loyalty to Mnangagwa during the launch of a presidential youth empowerment fund in Harare last week. Youths at the event sang songs endorsing the 2030 agenda.Meanwhile, survivors of the attack on Geza's Sanyati farm described their ordeal, saying armed assailants stormed the property and demanded information on his whereabouts. One victim recounted being held at gunpoint before being taken to the house, where attackers shattered windows and threatened to return for more violence."As Sanyati people, we are now living in fear," a witness said. "They tied up our neighbors and demanded to know where Geza was hiding. When we got wind of what was happening, we ran for our lives and are still sheltering in the bush."Police have launched a manhunt for Geza, accusing him of inciting violence, undermining the authority of the president, and fraud. National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi declined to comment on ongoing investigations into both the attacks and the search for Geza.Gomwe, who also survived an attack on his property, accused Zanu-PF members of trying to silence him for opposing the 2030 agenda. The ruling party recently suspended and expelled over a dozen members suspected of undermining Mnangagwa's leadership, with insiders revealing that most were targeted for resisting the term extension push.However, Zanu-PF's Director of Information, Farai Marapira, distanced the party from the attacks, insisting that Zanu-PF promotes peace and unity. "The president has made it clear that we must have peace and unity, and this is what we have also said as a party," Marapira said.He added that Geza and Gomwe had many enemies and suggested the attacks could have come from other quarters. "They have created a toxic and inflammatory environment around themselves, but as a party, we continue to encourage tolerance and acceptance of diverse opinions."As tensions over the 2030 agenda rise, religious leaders have called for calm, urging authorities to listen to public grievances. Evangelical Fellowship pastor Brighton Dengu urged Zimbabweans to seek peaceful solutions."We call upon all Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and to seek constructive ways to address their grievances," he said. "Violence and repression will only deepen the divisions in our nation. The voices of the people must be heard, not silenced."Despite growing resistance, Mnangagwa has yet to respond to Geza's call for him to step down.