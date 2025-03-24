Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa succession battle turns ugly

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The escalating battle over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession has taken a violent turn, with homes of the Zanu-PF leader's perceived opponents coming under attack. Among the targets was war veteran Blessed Geza, whose farm in Sanyati was vandalized by unknown gunmen last Thursday night, forcing his employees to flee into the bush for safety.

On the same night, expelled Zanu-PF member Godwin Gomwe's house and vehicle in Zvimba, Mashonaland West, were also attacked, in what is believed to be a coordinated effort against individuals resisting Mnangagwa's rule extension.

The incidents come amid a growing factional war within Zanu-PF over a controversial push to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond his constitutionally mandated final term in 2028. The ruling party's 2024 annual conference resolved to seek an extension to 2030, despite Mnangagwa publicly denying any intention to cling to power.

Geza has been vocal in his opposition to Mnangagwa, recently calling for nationwide protests on March 31 to demand the president's resignation. He accused Mnangagwa of misgovernance and corruption, further stoking tensions within the ruling party.

Zanu-PF youth leader John Paradza, in response, vowed to crush the protest, pledging loyalty to Mnangagwa during the launch of a presidential youth empowerment fund in Harare last week. Youths at the event sang songs endorsing the 2030 agenda.

Meanwhile, survivors of the attack on Geza's Sanyati farm described their ordeal, saying armed assailants stormed the property and demanded information on his whereabouts. One victim recounted being held at gunpoint before being taken to the house, where attackers shattered windows and threatened to return for more violence.

"As Sanyati people, we are now living in fear," a witness said. "They tied up our neighbors and demanded to know where Geza was hiding. When we got wind of what was happening, we ran for our lives and are still sheltering in the bush."

Police have launched a manhunt for Geza, accusing him of inciting violence, undermining the authority of the president, and fraud. National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi declined to comment on ongoing investigations into both the attacks and the search for Geza.

Gomwe, who also survived an attack on his property, accused Zanu-PF members of trying to silence him for opposing the 2030 agenda. The ruling party recently suspended and expelled over a dozen members suspected of undermining Mnangagwa's leadership, with insiders revealing that most were targeted for resisting the term extension push.

However, Zanu-PF's Director of Information, Farai Marapira, distanced the party from the attacks, insisting that Zanu-PF promotes peace and unity. "The president has made it clear that we must have peace and unity, and this is what we have also said as a party," Marapira said.

He added that Geza and Gomwe had many enemies and suggested the attacks could have come from other quarters. "They have created a toxic and inflammatory environment around themselves, but as a party, we continue to encourage tolerance and acceptance of diverse opinions."

As tensions over the 2030 agenda rise, religious leaders have called for calm, urging authorities to listen to public grievances. Evangelical Fellowship pastor Brighton Dengu urged Zimbabweans to seek peaceful solutions.

"We call upon all Zimbabweans to remain peaceful and to seek constructive ways to address their grievances," he said. "Violence and repression will only deepen the divisions in our nation. The voices of the people must be heard, not silenced."

Despite growing resistance, Mnangagwa has yet to respond to Geza's call for him to step down.

Source - the standard
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Mhona, #Award

Comments


Must Read

Message for all Zimbabwe's Property Owners

50 mins ago | 30 Views

Five Years Since Zimbabwe's Lockdown

51 mins ago | 13 Views

Nyarota the Gukurahundi Cheerleader

53 mins ago | 13 Views

Surely, my life is far more meaningful and fulfilling than Wicknell's ever will be!

58 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa Reshuffles Cabinet as Kirsty Coventry Leaves for IOC Presidency, Anselem Sanyatwe Appointed as New Minister

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa rewards Minister of potholes

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu-PF's Gutu East seat declared vacant

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa drawn into Khumalo Chieftaincy dispute

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabweans bracing for potential unrest on March 31

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Bafana Bafana used an ineligible player against minnows Lesotho

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

798 Zimbabweans to participate in Two Oceans marathon, 97 more countries represented

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa fires army commander

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zezuru imposition has done more harm than good

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mukuru: Born on a Chimanimani mountain, and now a billion-dollar fintech business

11 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zinara leadership earns top honors

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Chas Everitt expands into Zimbabwe's booming real estate market

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mabhikwa Chieftainship dispute deepens over regent appointment

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

New fire station for Cowdray Park

11 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso hike charges for clash against Zwigananda FC

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwean arrested in connection with SA mass murder

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Zinara boss scoops top gong

24 Mar 2025 at 21:33hrs | 1294 Views

Wutawunashe's blasphemous utterances are an affront on Zimbabweans' rights and endorse repression

24 Mar 2025 at 13:45hrs | 1617 Views

Anglo American Platinum to rebrand as Valterra Platinum

24 Mar 2025 at 13:39hrs | 754 Views

Wutawunashe likens protest against Mnangagwa to crucifixion of 'Jesus'

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 1720 Views

Mzembi's UK engagements explained

24 Mar 2025 at 13:36hrs | 2790 Views

Nyarota aided and downplayed the Gukurahundi Genocide

24 Mar 2025 at 13:30hrs | 734 Views

Demonstrations are constitutional

24 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 1979 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on fake PhDs

24 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 12664 Views

Prison guard arrested for aiding inmate's dramatic escape

24 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 1039 Views

Delta warns public about recruitment scams

24 Mar 2025 at 06:14hrs | 559 Views

Geoff Nyarota betrayed the people of Matabeleland and Midlands

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1599 Views

'ZANU-PF War Vets League is superior to ZNLWVA,' says Mahiya

24 Mar 2025 at 05:29hrs | 1484 Views

UZ tells disgruntled staff to ignore strike

24 Mar 2025 at 05:28hrs | 2048 Views

Geoff Nyarota: A legacy of fearless journalism in the fight against corruption

23 Mar 2025 at 21:12hrs | 349 Views

Dakamela Achievers Awards

23 Mar 2025 at 21:09hrs | 603 Views

Fact-Checking Blessed Geza

23 Mar 2025 at 21:03hrs | 3295 Views

The closure of VoA Studio 7 is a victory for tyranny in Zimbabwe!

23 Mar 2025 at 21:00hrs | 1055 Views

A Step in the Right Direction, but Long Overdue

23 Mar 2025 at 20:55hrs | 513 Views

Will Geza demonstrations take place in Berlin-Brandenburg Gate or Harare?

23 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 1312 Views

Felix Tshisekedi single handedly sold the DRC to Trump

23 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 3833 Views

Gukurahundi massacre survivors want museum in Tsholotsho

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 721 Views

Man killed in train accident

23 Mar 2025 at 08:28hrs | 956 Views

Coltart frustrated by Glassblock Dam delays

23 Mar 2025 at 08:27hrs | 1095 Views

Gukurahundi cover-up editor dies

23 Mar 2025 at 08:15hrs | 2300 Views

Brendan Taylor eyes international comeback after sanction ends

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 546 Views

Zimbabwe lines up seven sponsors to clear arrears

23 Mar 2025 at 08:13hrs | 953 Views

Putin congratulates Kirsty Coventry on IOC election

23 Mar 2025 at 08:12hrs | 977 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of 700 tractors, 80 combine harvesters

23 Mar 2025 at 08:11hrs | 501 Views

Khanondo Safaris reintroduces iconic Zambezi cruises

23 Mar 2025 at 08:10hrs | 281 Views