Mnangagwa Retires Army Commander Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, Reassigns Him as Cabinet Minister

by Staff Reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Harare, March 25, 2025 - The President of Zimbabwe has relieved and retired Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe from his position as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reassigning him to a ministerial post with immediate effect.


According to a press statement issued by the government, the decision was made in line with section 216 (2) and section 340 (1) (f) of the Zimbabwean Constitution, as well as section 115 of the Defence Act. The President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, exercised his prerogative to effect the leadership change.

Following his retirement from the military, Sanyatwe has been appointed as the Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, as per section 104 (3) of the Constitution. His reassignment takes effect immediately.

The announcement was made by Dr. M. Rushwaya, with an official stamp from the Office of the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet confirming the decision.

This development marks a significant transition in Zimbabwe's defence and political landscape, as a senior military leader moves into a key government role.

Source - Byo24news

