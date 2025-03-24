Teachers condemn mandatory civic days to fund Independence Day Celebrations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has strongly opposed a government directive mandating schools in Gweru district to hold civic days aimed at raising funds for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.Zimbabwe's 45th Independence celebrations, themed 'Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030,' are set to take place in Gokwe Nembudziya on April 18, 2025.A letter dated March 24, 2025, and addressed to the Midlands Provincial Education Director, requires all schools in the province to conduct civic days, with each learner contributing up to US$1. The funds are intended to cover ‘unforeseen costs' related to the event, including regalia, food, and fuel expenses. Schools have been instructed to deposit the collected money into the BSPZ account.ARTUZ has fiercely criticized the directive, arguing that civic days are being misused as a fundraising strategy for an event they claim has become a partisan Zanu-PF gathering rather than a national celebration.While acknowledging the significance of Independence Day, the teachers' union asserts that the event has lost its inclusivity and is being leveraged for political advantage. ARTUZ has also suggested that the celebrations serve as a platform for Mnangagwa's supporters, known as the 2030ists, to push for his continued rule beyond his constitutional term limit, set to end in 2028."It is unethical and illegal for the government to force schools to fund the partisan junket dedicated to the violation of the constitution," ARTUZ posted on X (formerly Twitter).The union further criticized the state for neglecting public education while shifting the financial burden to parents, in violation of Section 75 of the Constitution, which mandates government-funded basic education. ARTUZ called on school heads to resist participation in what they deem an unlawful directive, pledging to defend schools against political exploitation.Adding to the criticism, a former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson condemned the ruling party's approach, stating that Zanu-PF has turned key national events into partisan gatherings, alienating other Zimbabweans."In Zimbabwe, the state and the party are conflated. National events are essentially Zanu-PF rallies, replete with party slogans, regalia, and exhausted nationalist rhetoric," he said.The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between the government and civil society groups, with ARTUZ vowing to challenge what it sees as an unjust financial imposition on struggling schools and parents.