Namibia to require visas for U. S. citizens

by Staff reporter

In a significant policy shift reflective of the evolving dynamics of international travel, the Namibian government has announced that as from April 1, 2025, U.S. citizens and tourists from more than 30 other countries will be required to obtain a visa prior to entering the country.The announcement has been underscored by a notice from the U.S. Embassy in Namibia, which has urged American travellers to begin preparations for the new visa requirements."Visitors arriving in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, or entering at high volume border crossing points (e.g., Katima Mulilo, Ngoma) will also have the option of purchasing a tourist visa upon arrival at the respective airport or border crossing point. Namibia's visa on arrival system is new and implementation details are subject to change," said the U.S. Embassy.Visa requirements will now apply to citizens from all "non-reciprocating countries," which are those that currently impose visa restrictions on holders of Namibian passports.The changes come days after the country inaugurated Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia's first female president.Popularly known by her initials NNN, the 72-year-old secured 58 percent of the vote in the chaotic November elections, which were extended several times after logistical failures led to major delays.On her election as Namibia's first woman president, she told SABC: "Of course, it's a good thing that we are breaking the ceiling, we are breaking the walls."NNN, a conservative daughter of an Anglican pastor, has taken a strict stance against abortion, which is banned in Namibia except in exceptional circumstances. Gay marriage is also illegal.