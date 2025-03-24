School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zhomba High School in Gokwe has been temporarily shut down following reports of a suspected spiritual attack affecting students. Authorities are currently investigating the situation, with Gokwe North District Development Coordinator, Mr. Martin Musakanda, confirming that officials are en route to assess the developments.According to school head Mr. Washington Chikunichawa, the disturbances began on Monday with a single affected learner. However, the number of affected students has since risen to eight. Due to the bizarre behavior exhibited by the learners, the school administration directed all students to return home while the district leadership, including traditional chiefs, convenes to determine the appropriate course of action.Gokwe-Kabuyuni legislator, Cde Spencer Tshuma, acknowledged that the school has a history of mysterious occurrences. He recalled an incident from last year when a whirlwind unexpectedly swept away an exam answer sheet, which was later discovered 500 meters from the classroom.The situation at Zhomba High School has raised concerns among parents, educators, and local leaders, who are now deliberating on possible interventions to restore normalcy. Further updates will be provided as investigations continue.