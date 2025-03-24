Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

An armed inmate who recently staged a dramatic escape from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers at the Harare Magistrates Court has been arrested, along with four of his relatives.Luke Zinyengerere, who had managed to evade law enforcement in a daring movie-like scene, was apprehended following an intensive police operation. The escape saw Zinyengerere brandishing a firearm at officers, hijacking a vehicle, and speeding off from the court premises.In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest, stating:"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's statement released on March 22, 2025. The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Luke Zinyengerere (29) in connection with a case of escaping from lawful custody, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm."The police also arrested the suspect's relatives, Tatenda Zinyengere (19), Kelvin Chinganga (31), Siphelile Zinyengere, and Obey Rwaendepi (28) for assisting the suspect to escape from the court premises. After the escape, they harboured Zinyengere."Preliminary investigations revealed that Zinyengere's younger brother, Tatenda Zinyengere, allegedly supplied the pistol used during the escape and in the robbery of Tinashe Chiyamuro's Mazda Demio vehicle, which was later abandoned along Kaguvi Street in Harare.Following the escape, Zinyengerere regrouped with his accomplices, who allegedly attempted to facilitate his clandestine departure to a neighbouring country before authorities intercepted them.Commissioner Nyathi issued a stern warning against aiding fugitives, stating, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against harbouring criminals and defeating or obstructing the course of justice."Members of the public are implored to report criminal activities on the national complaints number (0242) 703631, via WhatsApp at 0712 800107, or at the nearest police station."The arrest of Zinyengerere and his associates marks a swift response by law enforcement authorities, reinforcing their commitment to upholding law and order in the country.